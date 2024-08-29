Supporting Documents Required For Entry Visa Issuance

The Namibia Department of Home Affairs now requires Employment Permit applicants to submit the employer's Social Security Certificate at the Social Security Commission and Tax Clearance Certificate...

The Namibia Department of Home Affairs now requires Employment Permit applicants to submit the employer's Social Security Certificate at the Social Security Commission and Tax Clearance Certificate at the Namibia Revenue Authority (both in-person requirements) when submitting an Entry Visa application. Previously, applicants were only required to submit these documents when submitting an Employment Permit application. Moreover, payments for these documents must be made to the relevant authorities before an Entry Visa can be issued. Therefore, applicants must comply with this requirement to avoid any delays in the processing of their Entry Visa application.

