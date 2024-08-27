Mission Visas Now Available In Select Free Zones

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

At a Glance

The free zones of Dubai Development Authority and Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority now offer a Mission Visa (also referred to as a Visit Visa for Work Assignment or Mission Work Permit). Previously, such visas were only available on the UAE mainland.

The Mission Visa is designed for foreign nationals undertaking temporary work assignments.

Mission Visas allow companies to flexibly hire foreign nationals for short-term, project-based assignments, as opposed to relying on more cumbersome long-term work visa pathways.

The situation

The free zones of Dubai Development Authority and Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority now offer a Mission Visa (also referred to as a Visit Visa for Work Assignment or Mission Work Permit). Previously, such visas were only available on the UAE mainland.

A closer look

Purpose of visa. The Mission Visa is designed for foreign nationals undertaking temporary work assignments, such as project-based work or probationary employment (a period during which the employer or employee can determine if the role or job is a good fit).

The Mission Visa is designed for foreign nationals undertaking temporary work assignments, such as project-based work or probationary employment (a period during which the employer or employee can determine if the role or job is a good fit). Validity period. The visa is single-entry and allows the holder to stay and work for up to 90 days, with one extension for an additional 90 days.

The visa is single-entry and allows the holder to stay and work for up to 90 days, with one extension for an additional 90 days. Standard government processing times. While the exact processing time is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be faster than the UAE mainland's standard 10-14 business day timeframe.

While the exact processing time is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be faster than the UAE mainland's standard 10-14 business day timeframe. Application process. Contract or sponsor letter. Applicants must provide a temporary employment contract or a sponsor letter outlining the nature of the assignment and the purpose of entry. In-country or out-of-country applications. The visa application can be submitted while the applicant is in or outside the country, unlike in the UAE mainland where the applicant must be outside the country. Entry time period. The applicant must enter the United Arab Emirates within 60 days of issuance of the visa if they are not in the country when the application was submitted. In-person applications. Currently, online applications are not possible in either free zone. Instead, authorized company representatives must commence the visa application in person with the relevant free zone authority. An online application process is expected soon for both free zones. Quotas. Dubai Development Authority. After opening a file and paying the security deposit, the Dubai Development Authority will grant five quotas. An additional five quotas can be provided upon payment of a ‘quota extension' fee. It remains unclear how visa quotas will be determined and calculated in the Jebal Ali Free Zone Authority. Jebel Ali Free Zone. Companies in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority who possess current quotas for Long-Term Visit Visas for Leisure (a single entry, 90-day visa issued for business visitors in free zones) will continue to receive such visas until this quota has been exhausted. Any new quota obtained thereafter will be for a Mission Visa. This policy does not apply in the Dubai Development Authority free zone.

Unconfirmed information. Authorities are yet to confirm the following information: Whether medical examinations are required as part of the visa application process, in either free zone. In the Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority, whether a Mission Visa holder's salary must be paid through the Wages Protection System for stays longer than 30 days.

Authorities are yet to confirm the following information:

Impact

The introduction of the Mission Visa in free zones enhances flexibility for companies by allowing them to hire foreign nationals for short-term, project-based assignments more efficiently, without the need for long-term work visas (for which the application process is longer and more costly).

This change is expected to improve compliance, particularly for those who might have previously used the Visit Visa for Leisure pathway to undertake work-related activities. It is also expected to support business growth and attract international talent.

Background

Despite legal amendments in 2021 creating the possibility of extending Mission Visas to free zones, it is only with these latest reforms that this policy has been put into practical effect. Previously, the Mission Visa was only available to companies in mainland UAE.

Looking ahead

Online applications. The Mission Visa application process is expected to be made available online via the respective free zone portals in the coming months. This will eliminate the need for in-person submissions.

The Mission Visa application process is expected to be made available online via the respective free zone portals in the coming months. This will eliminate the need for in-person submissions. Other free zones. It is expected that other free zones will implement the Mission Visa category in the coming months. Fragomen will report on this when developments occur.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.