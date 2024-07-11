Electronic Visa And Apostille System Launched

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility introduced an electronic visa system (called eVISAS) designed to facilitate the entry of foreign nationals to Ecuador. According to the Ministry's news release, foreign nationals seeking to visit Ecuador for tourism, invest in the country or to meet with family, can now apply for a visa fully online through the electronic visa system, without the need to apply through an Ecuadorian consular post. While the system is now operational, users are experiencing many technical issues. Furthermore, the Ministry has not released any further details on the types of visas that are or will be available through the system or details on whether the visa process or requirements will differ from the current consular process. However, the Ministry has stated that consular posts will continue visa services during the transition period of the new electronic system, but a timeline is not yet clear. Fragomen has reached out to the Ministry to clarify and confirm additional details. In the meantime, individuals who require a visa to enter Ecuador should keep abreast of additional information posted by the Ministry and work with their immigration professional for case-specific advice. Additionally, the Ministry announced that the same electronic system can now be used to issue and apostille documents originating in Ecuador, such as birth and marriage certificates. However, despite the system also being operational for these services, users are also experiencing technical issues. Fragomen will monitor the implementation and report on relevant developments.

