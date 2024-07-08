Visa-National Work Permit Holders Now Require Valid Visa To Enter Guyana

Based on recent practical experience, immigration authorities in Guyana are now requiring visa nationals who hold a valid Guyanese Work Permit to additionally hold a valid Employment Visa on Arrival (EVOA) to exit and re-enter the country during their work-authorized period. To obtain a Work Permit in Guyana, visa nationals must first enter Guyana with an EVOA and then obtain the Work Permit in the country. The EVOA (typically granted for three years) allows visa nationals to work in and exit and re-enter Guyana; including during the processing of their Work Permit application. Previously, once the Work Permit was approved, the work permit endorsement served as permission to both work in Guyana and exit and re-enter Guyana during the authorized work period (without the need of a valid EVOA). As a result of the change, Work Permit holders who are citizens of a country that typically requires a visa to enter Guyana, should make sure they hold a valid Employment Visa on Arrival, and renew it, if necessary, if they need to travel outside Guyana during their work-authorized period.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.