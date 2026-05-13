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13 May 2026

Malta Double Tax Treaties

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Malta has concluded over 80 double tax treaties with major trading partners worldwide to eliminate double taxation on both passive and active income.
Malta Tax
Priscilla Mifsud Parker
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Key Legal Points

  • Malta has concluded over 80 double tax treaties to eliminate double taxation on both passive and active income.
  • Taxpayers may claim foreign tax credit relief, provided it does not exceed Malta’s tax liability on the same income.
  • Malta offers unilateral relief and a Flat Rate Foreign Tax Credit system for companies meeting specific conditions.
  • pidends, interest, and royalties paid to non-residents are generally exempt from withholding tax under Maltese law.

What is a Double Tax Treaty?

Double taxation often occurs as an unintended consequence of tax legislation, whereby international businesses are burdened with income tax arising from the country where the income was earned, and taxed once more when the income is repatriated in the home country of the business. This is an issue which tax authorities all over the world seek to avoid. Therefore, several countries, including Malta, seek to enter into double tax treaties with important trading partners in an effort to resolve the issue of double taxation.

With a view to encouragnig growth in international trade and the development of Malta's connectivity in the financial services world, successive Maltese governments have concluded over 80 double tax treaties with important trading partners and emerging countries around the world and continue to seek more trading partners worldwide. Malta's bilateral double tax treaties resolve issues involving double taxation of passive and active income.

In addition to its extensive network of double tax treaties, Malta vaunts an effective system for relief of double taxation which also includes the granting of unilateral relief, including credit system for relief of underlying tax, as well as a Flat Rate Foreign Tax Credit system.

OECD based Tax Treaty Network

The majority of Malta’s double tax treaties are based on the OECD model, including the double tax treaties signed with other EU member states.

The Double Tax Treaties- The Refund Mechanism

Double tax relief on income which arises outside of Malta, but which was also included in one’s taxable income may be claimed by taxpayers who satisfy certain conditions.

Taxpayers will receive compensation for the foreign tax incurred which will be given in the form of credit against the tax chargeable in Malta on the gross chargeable income, provided that such credit does not exceed the total tax liability in Malta on the foreign source income. Where a treaty has not been established yet, relief from double taxation may still be obtained through the granting of unilateral relief.

Companies that satisfy a number of conditions may elect to claim double tax relief in the form of the flat rate foreign tax credit instead of other forms of double tax relief. This may be the most advantageous option for companies whose foreign income has been exempt from tax or is taxed at a reduced rate.

Withholding Taxes

Generally, the treaty rate on pidends which is due to be paid by Maltese Companies is the company tax rate of 35%. Thanks to Malta’s full imputation system in respect of pidends paid, shareholders may benefit from a credit with regards to the tax paid by the company. Thus, company profits are taxed once and no more taxes will need to be paid by the shareholders on distributions.

pidends which are paid to non-residents are not subject to withholding tax under Malta’s taxation laws. Moreover, interest and royalties paid to non-residents are exempt from tax in Malta, provided that such non-residents are not connected with a permanent establishment in Malta through which they engage in trade or business. Therefore, residents of non-treaty and non-treaty countries will enjoy a withholding tax of 0% on pidends, interests and royalties paid to them.

Furthermore, non-residents enjoy 0% tax on capital gains which arise on transfers of company shares or securities, excluding gains which arise from the transfer of shares and securities of companies whose assets mainly consist of immovable property situated in Malta.

Malta Double Tax Treaties and Tax Information Exchange Agreements

In force:

Jurisdiction Date of Signature Date of Entry into Force Convention
Albania ‡ 02-May-00 23-Nov-00 LN 122 of 2001
28-May-19 01-Jan-21 Synthesised Text
Andorra ‡ 20-Sep-16 27-Sep-17 LN 118 of 2018
07-Jun-17 01-Jan-22
Armenia 24-Sep-19 25-Nov-21 LN 28 of 2020
Australia ‡ 09-May-84 20-May-85 LN 41 of 1985
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-19 Synthesised Text
Austria ‡ 29-May-78 13-Jul-79 LN 130 of 1981
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-19 Synthesised Text
Azerbaijan 29-Apr-16 27-Dec-16 LN 241 of 2016
Bahrain ‡ 12-Apr-10 28-Feb-12 LN 82 of 2012
27-Nov-20 01-Jun-22
Barbados* ‡ 03-Dec-01 19-Jun-02 LN 249 of 2002
25-Sep-13 30-Apr-14 LN 447 of 2013
24-Jan-18 01-Apr-21
Belgium ‡ 28-Jun-74 03-Jan-75 LN 108 of 1976
23-Jun-93 17-Oct-02 LN 83 of 2003
19-Jan-10 31-Jul-17 LN 60 of 2020
07-Jun-17 01-Oct-19
Botswana 02-Oct-17 13-Nov-18 LN 193 of 2018
Bulgaria 23-Jul-86 17-May-87 LN 62 of 1988
Canada ‡ 25-Jul-86 20-May-87 LN 12 of 1988
07-Jun-17 01-Dec-19 Synthesised Text
China 23-Oct-10 25-Aug-11 LN 423 of 2011
Croatia ‡ 21-Oct-98 22-Aug-99 LN 71 of 2000
07-Jun-17 01-Jun-21
Curaçao † 18-Nov-15 - LN 1 of 2016
Cyprus ‡ 22-Oct-93 11-Aug-94 LN 139 of 1994
07-Jun-17 01-May-20
Czech Republic ‡ 21-Jun-96 06-Jun-97 LN 228 of 1997
07-Jun-17 01-Sep-20
Denmark ‡ 13-Jul-98 30-Dec-98 LN 124 of 1999
07-Jun-17 01-Jan-20
Egypt ‡ 20-Feb-99 07-Apr-01 LN 205 of 2001
07-Jun-17 01-Jan-21
Estonia ‡ 03-May-01 22-Jan-03 LN 114 of 2003
29-Jun-18 01-May-21
Ethiopia † 12-Apr-18 - LN 182 of 2018
Finland ‡ 30-Oct-00 30-Dec-01 LN 34 of 2002
07-Jun-17 01-Jun-19 Synthesised Text
France* ‡ 25-Jul-77 01-Oct-79 LN 5 of 1983
08-Jul-94 01-Sep-97 LN 238 of 1998
29-Aug-08 01-Jun-10 LN 329 of 2010
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-19
Georgia 23-Oct-09 30-Dec-09 LN 65 of 2010
Germany* 08-Mar-01 27-Dec-01 LN 254 of 2002
17-Jun-10 19-May-11 LN 383 of 2010
Ghana† 26-Mar-19 - LN 23 of 2020 
Greece ‡ 13-Oct-06 30-Aug-08 LN 268 of 2008
07-Jun-17 01-Jul-21
Guernsey ‡ 12-Mar-12 10-Mar-13 LN 117 of 2013
07-Jun-17 01-Jun-19 Synthesised Text
Hong Kong 08-Nov-11 18-Jul-12 LN 321 of 2012
Hungary ‡ 06-Aug-91 29-Nov-92 LN 75 of 1994
07-Jun-17 01-Jul-21 Synthesised Text
Iceland ‡ 23-Sep-04 19-Apr-06 LN 261 of 2006
07-Jun-17 01-Jan-20 Synthesised Text
India ‡ 08-Apr-13 07-Feb-14 LN 448 of 2013
07-Jun-17 01-Oct-19 Synthesised Text
Ireland ‡ 14-Nov-08 15-Jan-09 LN 62 of 2009
07-Jun-17 01-May-19 Synthesised Text
Isle of Man ‡ 23-Oct-09 26-Feb-10 LN 162 of 2010
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-19 Synthesised Text
Israel ‡ 28-Jul-11 08-Dec-13 LN 343 of 2013
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-19 Synthesised Text
Italy* 16-Jul-81 08-May-85 LN 31 of 1986
13-Mar-09 24-Nov-10 LN 14 of 2011
Jersey ‡ 25-Jan-10 19-Jul-10 LN 432 of 2010
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-19 Synthesised Text
Jordan ‡ 16-Apr-09 13-Oct-10 LN 501 of 2010
19-Dec-19 01-Jan-21 Synthesised Text
Korea (Republic of) ‡ 25-Mar-97 21-Mar-98 LN 18 of 1999
07-Jun-17 01-Sep-20
Kosovo 06-Mar-19 20-Sep-19 LN 168 of 2019
Kuwait 24-Jul-02 19-Mar-04 LN 349 of 2004
Latvia ‡ 22-May-00 24-Oct-00 LN 89 of 2001
07-Jun-17 01-Feb-20 Synthesised Text
Lebanon* 23-Feb-99 10-Feb-00 LN 119 of 2000
16-Apr-09 23-Mar-10 LN 242 of 2010
Libya 28-Dec-08 20-May-10 LN 328 of 2010
Liechtenstein ‡ 27-Sep-13 01-Jul-14 LN 65 of 2014
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-20
Lithuania ‡ 17-May-01 02-Feb-04 LN 337 of 2004
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-19 Synthesised Text
Luxembourg ‡ 29-Apr-94 14-Feb-96 LN 65 of 1996
30-Nov-11 11-Jul-13 LN 238 of 2013
07-Jun-17 01-Aug-19 Synthesised Text
Malaysia ‡ 03-Oct-95 01-Sep-00 LN 281 of 2002
24-Jan-18 01-Jun-21
Mauritius ‡ 15-Oct-14 23-Apr-15 LN 409 of 2014
05-Jul-17 01-Feb-20
Mexico 17-Dec-12 09-Aug-14 LN 239 of 2013
Moldova 10-Apr-14 17-Jun-15 LN 151 of 2014
Monaco 27-Sep-18 16-May-19 LN 70 of 2019 
Montenegro 04-Nov-08 23-Sep-09 LN 343 of 2009
Morocco 26-Oct-01 15-Jun-07 LN 189 of 2007
Netherlands ‡ 18-May-77 09-Nov-77 LN 90 of 1980
18-Jul-95 18-Mar-99 LN 146 of 1999
07-Jun-17 01-Jul-19
Norway ‡ 30-Mar-12 14-Feb-13 LN 118 of 2013
07-Jun-17 01-Nov-19 Synthesised Text
Pakistan ‡ 08-Oct-75 20-Dec-75 LN 54 of 1980
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-21
Poland* 07-Jan-94 24-Nov-94 LN 28 of 1995
06-Apr-11 22-Nov-11 LN 14 of 2012
30-Nov-20 11-Mar-22 LN 64 of 2021
Portugal ‡ 26-Jan-01 05-Apr-02 LN 105 of 2002
07-Jun-17 01-Jun-20
Qatar ‡ 26-Aug-09 09-Dec-09 LN 69 of 2010
04-Dec-18 01-Apr-20 Synthesised Text
Romania ‡ 30-Nov-95 16-Aug-96 LN 65 of 1997
07-Jun-17 01-Jun-22
Russia* ‡ 23-Apr-13 22-May-14 LN 159 of 2013
01-Oct-20 23-Mar-21 LN 428 of 2020
07-Jun-17 01-Oct-19
San Marino ‡ 03-May-05 19-Jul-05 LN 270 of 2006
10-Sep-09 15-Feb-10 LN 192 of 2010
07-Jun-17 01-Jul-20
Saudi Arabia ‡ 04-Jan-12 01-Dec-12 LN 25 of 2013
18-Sep-18 01-May-20 Synthesised Text
Serbia ‡ 09-Sep-09 16-Jun-10 LN 431 of 2010
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-19 Synthesised Text
Singapore* ‡ 21-Mar-06 29-Feb-08 LN 194 of 2008
20-Nov-09 28-Jun-13 LN 257 of 2013
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-19 Synthesised Text
Slovakia ‡ 07-Sep-99 20-Aug-00 LN 1 of 2001
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-19 Synthesised Text
Slovenia ‡ 08-Oct-02 12-Jun-03 LN 145 of 2003
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-19 Synthesised Text
South Africa* 16-May-97 12-Nov-97 LN 89 of 1998
24-Aug-12 17-Dec-13 LN 392 of 2013
Spain ‡ 08-Nov-05 12-Sep-06 LN 234 of 2006
07-Jun-17 01-Jan-22 Synthesised Text
Sweden * 09-Oct-95 03-Feb-96 LN 104 of 1996
Switzerland * 25-Feb-11 06-Jul-12 LN 322 of 2012
16-Jul-20 03-Nov-21 LN 198 of 2021
Syria 22-Feb-99 16-Oct-00 LN 246 of 2001
Tunisia 03-May-00 31-Dec-01 LN 225 of 2002
Turkey 14-Jul-11 13-Jun-13 LN 160 of 2013
Ukraine ‡ 04-Sep-13 28-Aug-17 LN 345 of 2017
23-Jul-18 01-Dec-19 Synthesised Text
United Arab Emirates ‡ 13-Mar-06 18-May-07 LN 99 of 2009
27-Jun-18 01-Sep-19
United Kingdom ‡ 12-May-94 27-Mar-95 LN 105 of 1995
07-Jun-17 01-Apr-19 Synthesised Text
United States of America 08-Aug-08 23-Nov-10 LN 560 of 2010
Uruguay ‡ 11-Mar-11 13-Dec-12 LN 119 of 2013
07-Jun-17 01-Jun-20
Viet Nam 15-Jul-16 25-Nov-16 LN 286 of 2016
  • Treaties signed but not yet in force: Belgium, Curaçao
  • Tax Information Exchange Agreements in Force: Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, USA.
  • Tax Information Exchange Agreements – signed but not in force: Macao

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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