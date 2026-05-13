Malta Double Tax Treaties

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- within Tax, Wealth Management and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
Key Legal Points
- Malta has concluded over 80 double tax treaties to eliminate double taxation on both passive and active income.
- Taxpayers may claim foreign tax credit relief, provided it does not exceed Malta’s tax liability on the same income.
- Malta offers unilateral relief and a Flat Rate Foreign Tax Credit system for companies meeting specific conditions.
- pidends, interest, and royalties paid to non-residents are generally exempt from withholding tax under Maltese law.
What is a Double Tax Treaty?
Double taxation often occurs as an unintended consequence of tax legislation, whereby international businesses are burdened with income tax arising from the country where the income was earned, and taxed once more when the income is repatriated in the home country of the business. This is an issue which tax authorities all over the world seek to avoid. Therefore, several countries, including Malta, seek to enter into double tax treaties with important trading partners in an effort to resolve the issue of double taxation.
With a view to encouragnig growth in international trade and the development of Malta's connectivity in the financial services world, successive Maltese governments have concluded over 80 double tax treaties with important trading partners and emerging countries around the world and continue to seek more trading partners worldwide. Malta's bilateral double tax treaties resolve issues involving double taxation of passive and active income.
In addition to its extensive network of double tax treaties, Malta vaunts an effective system for relief of double taxation which also includes the granting of unilateral relief, including credit system for relief of underlying tax, as well as a Flat Rate Foreign Tax Credit system.
OECD based Tax Treaty Network
The majority of Malta’s double tax treaties are based on the OECD model, including the double tax treaties signed with other EU member states.
The Double Tax Treaties- The Refund Mechanism
Double tax relief on income which arises outside of Malta, but which was also included in one’s taxable income may be claimed by taxpayers who satisfy certain conditions.
Taxpayers will receive compensation for the foreign tax incurred which will be given in the form of credit against the tax chargeable in Malta on the gross chargeable income, provided that such credit does not exceed the total tax liability in Malta on the foreign source income. Where a treaty has not been established yet, relief from double taxation may still be obtained through the granting of unilateral relief.
Companies that satisfy a number of conditions may elect to claim double tax relief in the form of the flat rate foreign tax credit instead of other forms of double tax relief. This may be the most advantageous option for companies whose foreign income has been exempt from tax or is taxed at a reduced rate.
Withholding Taxes
Generally, the treaty rate on pidends which is due to be paid by Maltese Companies is the company tax rate of 35%. Thanks to Malta’s full imputation system in respect of pidends paid, shareholders may benefit from a credit with regards to the tax paid by the company. Thus, company profits are taxed once and no more taxes will need to be paid by the shareholders on distributions.
pidends which are paid to non-residents are not subject to withholding tax under Malta’s taxation laws. Moreover, interest and royalties paid to non-residents are exempt from tax in Malta, provided that such non-residents are not connected with a permanent establishment in Malta through which they engage in trade or business. Therefore, residents of non-treaty and non-treaty countries will enjoy a withholding tax of 0% on pidends, interests and royalties paid to them.
Furthermore, non-residents enjoy 0% tax on capital gains which arise on transfers of company shares or securities, excluding gains which arise from the transfer of shares and securities of companies whose assets mainly consist of immovable property situated in Malta.
Malta Double Tax Treaties and Tax Information Exchange Agreements
In force:
|Jurisdiction
|Date of Signature
|Date of Entry into Force
|Convention
|Albania ‡
|02-May-00
|23-Nov-00
|LN 122 of 2001
|28-May-19
|01-Jan-21
|Synthesised Text
|Andorra ‡
|20-Sep-16
|27-Sep-17
|LN 118 of 2018
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jan-22
|Armenia
|24-Sep-19
|25-Nov-21
|LN 28 of 2020
|Australia ‡
|09-May-84
|20-May-85
|LN 41 of 1985
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-19
|Synthesised Text
|Austria ‡
|29-May-78
|13-Jul-79
|LN 130 of 1981
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-19
|Synthesised Text
|Azerbaijan
|29-Apr-16
|27-Dec-16
|LN 241 of 2016
|Bahrain ‡
|12-Apr-10
|28-Feb-12
|LN 82 of 2012
|27-Nov-20
|01-Jun-22
|Barbados* ‡
|03-Dec-01
|19-Jun-02
|LN 249 of 2002
|25-Sep-13
|30-Apr-14
|LN 447 of 2013
|24-Jan-18
|01-Apr-21
|Belgium ‡
|28-Jun-74
|03-Jan-75
|LN 108 of 1976
|23-Jun-93
|17-Oct-02
|LN 83 of 2003
|19-Jan-10
|31-Jul-17
|LN 60 of 2020
|07-Jun-17
|01-Oct-19
|Botswana
|02-Oct-17
|13-Nov-18
|LN 193 of 2018
|Bulgaria
|23-Jul-86
|17-May-87
|LN 62 of 1988
|Canada ‡
|25-Jul-86
|20-May-87
|LN 12 of 1988
|07-Jun-17
|01-Dec-19
|Synthesised Text
|China
|23-Oct-10
|25-Aug-11
|LN 423 of 2011
|Croatia ‡
|21-Oct-98
|22-Aug-99
|LN 71 of 2000
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jun-21
|Curaçao †
|18-Nov-15
|-
|LN 1 of 2016
|Cyprus ‡
|22-Oct-93
|11-Aug-94
|LN 139 of 1994
|07-Jun-17
|01-May-20
|Czech Republic ‡
|21-Jun-96
|06-Jun-97
|LN 228 of 1997
|07-Jun-17
|01-Sep-20
|Denmark ‡
|13-Jul-98
|30-Dec-98
|LN 124 of 1999
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jan-20
|Egypt ‡
|20-Feb-99
|07-Apr-01
|LN 205 of 2001
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jan-21
|Estonia ‡
|03-May-01
|22-Jan-03
|LN 114 of 2003
|29-Jun-18
|01-May-21
|Ethiopia †
|12-Apr-18
|-
|LN 182 of 2018
|Finland ‡
|30-Oct-00
|30-Dec-01
|LN 34 of 2002
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jun-19
|Synthesised Text
|France* ‡
|25-Jul-77
|01-Oct-79
|LN 5 of 1983
|08-Jul-94
|01-Sep-97
|LN 238 of 1998
|29-Aug-08
|01-Jun-10
|LN 329 of 2010
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-19
|Georgia
|23-Oct-09
|30-Dec-09
|LN 65 of 2010
|Germany*
|08-Mar-01
|27-Dec-01
|LN 254 of 2002
|17-Jun-10
|19-May-11
|LN 383 of 2010
|Ghana†
|26-Mar-19
|-
|LN 23 of 2020
|Greece ‡
|13-Oct-06
|30-Aug-08
|LN 268 of 2008
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jul-21
|Guernsey ‡
|12-Mar-12
|10-Mar-13
|LN 117 of 2013
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jun-19
|Synthesised Text
|Hong Kong
|08-Nov-11
|18-Jul-12
|LN 321 of 2012
|Hungary ‡
|06-Aug-91
|29-Nov-92
|LN 75 of 1994
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jul-21
|Synthesised Text
|Iceland ‡
|23-Sep-04
|19-Apr-06
|LN 261 of 2006
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jan-20
|Synthesised Text
|India ‡
|08-Apr-13
|07-Feb-14
|LN 448 of 2013
|07-Jun-17
|01-Oct-19
|Synthesised Text
|Ireland ‡
|14-Nov-08
|15-Jan-09
|LN 62 of 2009
|07-Jun-17
|01-May-19
|Synthesised Text
|Isle of Man ‡
|23-Oct-09
|26-Feb-10
|LN 162 of 2010
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-19
|Synthesised Text
|Israel ‡
|28-Jul-11
|08-Dec-13
|LN 343 of 2013
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-19
|Synthesised Text
|Italy*
|16-Jul-81
|08-May-85
|LN 31 of 1986
|13-Mar-09
|24-Nov-10
|LN 14 of 2011
|Jersey ‡
|25-Jan-10
|19-Jul-10
|LN 432 of 2010
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-19
|Synthesised Text
|Jordan ‡
|16-Apr-09
|13-Oct-10
|LN 501 of 2010
|19-Dec-19
|01-Jan-21
|Synthesised Text
|Korea (Republic of) ‡
|25-Mar-97
|21-Mar-98
|LN 18 of 1999
|07-Jun-17
|01-Sep-20
|Kosovo
|06-Mar-19
|20-Sep-19
|LN 168 of 2019
|Kuwait
|24-Jul-02
|19-Mar-04
|LN 349 of 2004
|Latvia ‡
|22-May-00
|24-Oct-00
|LN 89 of 2001
|07-Jun-17
|01-Feb-20
|Synthesised Text
|Lebanon*
|23-Feb-99
|10-Feb-00
|LN 119 of 2000
|16-Apr-09
|23-Mar-10
|LN 242 of 2010
|Libya
|28-Dec-08
|20-May-10
|LN 328 of 2010
|Liechtenstein ‡
|27-Sep-13
|01-Jul-14
|LN 65 of 2014
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-20
|Lithuania ‡
|17-May-01
|02-Feb-04
|LN 337 of 2004
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-19
|Synthesised Text
|Luxembourg ‡
|29-Apr-94
|14-Feb-96
|LN 65 of 1996
|30-Nov-11
|11-Jul-13
|LN 238 of 2013
|07-Jun-17
|01-Aug-19
|Synthesised Text
|Malaysia ‡
|03-Oct-95
|01-Sep-00
|LN 281 of 2002
|24-Jan-18
|01-Jun-21
|Mauritius ‡
|15-Oct-14
|23-Apr-15
|LN 409 of 2014
|05-Jul-17
|01-Feb-20
|Mexico
|17-Dec-12
|09-Aug-14
|LN 239 of 2013
|Moldova
|10-Apr-14
|17-Jun-15
|LN 151 of 2014
|Monaco
|27-Sep-18
|16-May-19
|LN 70 of 2019
|Montenegro
|04-Nov-08
|23-Sep-09
|LN 343 of 2009
|Morocco
|26-Oct-01
|15-Jun-07
|LN 189 of 2007
|Netherlands ‡
|18-May-77
|09-Nov-77
|LN 90 of 1980
|18-Jul-95
|18-Mar-99
|LN 146 of 1999
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jul-19
|Norway ‡
|30-Mar-12
|14-Feb-13
|LN 118 of 2013
|07-Jun-17
|01-Nov-19
|Synthesised Text
|Pakistan ‡
|08-Oct-75
|20-Dec-75
|LN 54 of 1980
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-21
|Poland*
|07-Jan-94
|24-Nov-94
|LN 28 of 1995
|06-Apr-11
|22-Nov-11
|LN 14 of 2012
|30-Nov-20
|11-Mar-22
|LN 64 of 2021
|Portugal ‡
|26-Jan-01
|05-Apr-02
|LN 105 of 2002
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jun-20
|Qatar ‡
|26-Aug-09
|09-Dec-09
|LN 69 of 2010
|04-Dec-18
|01-Apr-20
|Synthesised Text
|Romania ‡
|30-Nov-95
|16-Aug-96
|LN 65 of 1997
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jun-22
|Russia* ‡
|23-Apr-13
|22-May-14
|LN 159 of 2013
|01-Oct-20
|23-Mar-21
|LN 428 of 2020
|07-Jun-17
|01-Oct-19
|San Marino ‡
|03-May-05
|19-Jul-05
|LN 270 of 2006
|10-Sep-09
|15-Feb-10
|LN 192 of 2010
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jul-20
|Saudi Arabia ‡
|04-Jan-12
|01-Dec-12
|LN 25 of 2013
|18-Sep-18
|01-May-20
|Synthesised Text
|Serbia ‡
|09-Sep-09
|16-Jun-10
|LN 431 of 2010
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-19
|Synthesised Text
|Singapore* ‡
|21-Mar-06
|29-Feb-08
|LN 194 of 2008
|20-Nov-09
|28-Jun-13
|LN 257 of 2013
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-19
|Synthesised Text
|Slovakia ‡
|07-Sep-99
|20-Aug-00
|LN 1 of 2001
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-19
|Synthesised Text
|Slovenia ‡
|08-Oct-02
|12-Jun-03
|LN 145 of 2003
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-19
|Synthesised Text
|South Africa*
|16-May-97
|12-Nov-97
|LN 89 of 1998
|24-Aug-12
|17-Dec-13
|LN 392 of 2013
|Spain ‡
|08-Nov-05
|12-Sep-06
|LN 234 of 2006
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jan-22
|Synthesised Text
|Sweden *
|09-Oct-95
|03-Feb-96
|LN 104 of 1996
|Switzerland *
|25-Feb-11
|06-Jul-12
|LN 322 of 2012
|16-Jul-20
|03-Nov-21
|LN 198 of 2021
|Syria
|22-Feb-99
|16-Oct-00
|LN 246 of 2001
|Tunisia
|03-May-00
|31-Dec-01
|LN 225 of 2002
|Turkey
|14-Jul-11
|13-Jun-13
|LN 160 of 2013
|Ukraine ‡
|04-Sep-13
|28-Aug-17
|LN 345 of 2017
|23-Jul-18
|01-Dec-19
|Synthesised Text
|United Arab Emirates ‡
|13-Mar-06
|18-May-07
|LN 99 of 2009
|27-Jun-18
|01-Sep-19
|United Kingdom ‡
|12-May-94
|27-Mar-95
|LN 105 of 1995
|07-Jun-17
|01-Apr-19
|Synthesised Text
|United States of America
|08-Aug-08
|23-Nov-10
|LN 560 of 2010
|Uruguay ‡
|11-Mar-11
|13-Dec-12
|LN 119 of 2013
|07-Jun-17
|01-Jun-20
|Viet Nam
|15-Jul-16
|25-Nov-16
|LN 286 of 2016
- Treaties signed but not yet in force: Belgium, Curaçao
- Tax Information Exchange Agreements in Force: Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, USA.
- Tax Information Exchange Agreements – signed but not in force: Macao
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]