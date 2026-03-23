Building Cross-Sector Networks: Leveraging Relationships For Successful VC Transactions – The Role Of Estate Planning And Proactive Wealth Planning

Behind every successful VC deal is more than just a good pitch - there's a network of sharp minds, strategic planning and a whole lot of trust.

Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.

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AIJA - Venture Visionaries - Angels, Demons and other Relatives, Berlin



Behind every successful VC deal is more than just a good pitch - there's a network of sharp minds, strategic planning and a whole lot of trust.

The panel explores how estate planning and proactive wealth structuring play a surprisingly powerful role in VC transactions - especially when family offices are involved. We'll talk about how building the right relationships across practice areas can unlock opportunities, avoid pitfalls, and create long-term value for clients.

Venture Visionaries – Angels, Demons and Other Relatives

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