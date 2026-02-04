What Does The New Coalition Agreement Bring Dutch Family-owned Businesses?

On 30 January 2026, D66, VVD and CDA presented their 2026–2030 coalition agreement titled "Aan de slag – Bouwen aan een beter Nederland" ("Getting to Work – Building a Better Netherlands"). The coalition holds a minority of seats in both Houses of Parliament. This means that the new government will need to actively seek a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate for every legislative proposal.

The coalition agreement provides a blueprint of the three parties' intentions, including a budgetary appendix. Whether these plans will ultimately be implemented depends on the political support for each individual topic. Nevertheless, the agreement offers a clear direction of travel and an initial indication of the intended fiscal measures.

Read the full article in Dutch.

