Bribery And Corruption In Croatia: Between Robust Enforcement And Growing Compliance Expectations

Corruption remains one of the most serious challenges facing modern democratic societies. Beyond its obvious criminal law dimension, corruption undermines the rule of law, distorts market competition, erodes public trust in institutions, and discourages both domestic and foreign investment.

Integrity, responsibility, expertise, ethics, understanding of clients' business circumstances, commitment to solutions, reliability and efficiency are the basic principles of our work in the legal profession, and our work and educational processes are based on these values.

With the experience gained through more than 30 years of work in the legal profession, we have developed a legal practice that always strives for the highest standards of the legal profession, professional ethics and reliability, and we advise and represent clients with enthusiasm and dedication.

The Law Firm Tus i Gržić was founded with the intention of launching a unique legal practice on the Croatian market – financial and business criminal law, while maintaining long-standing, established practices in corporate and business law and criminal law.

Introduction

Corruption remains one of the most serious challenges facing modern democratic societies. Beyond its obvious criminal law dimension, corruption undermines the rule of law, distorts market competition, erodes public trust in institutions, and discourages both domestic and foreign investment. In an increasingly interconnected global economy, effective anti-corruption systems are no longer merely a matter of criminal justice policy but also a prerequisite for economic development, institutional stability, and a state's international credibility.

Over the past two decades, the Republic of Croatia has undergone a profound transformation of its anti-corruption framework. Initially driven by the process of accession to the European Union and subsequently by obligations arising from EU membership, Croatia has developed one of the most comprehensive anti-corruption systems in Southeast Europe. Legislative reforms, institutional strengthening, and intensified international cooperation have significantly enhanced the state's ability to detect, investigate, and prosecute corruption-related criminal offences at both national and cross-border levels.

However, the contemporary Croatian anti-corruption framework is no longer defined exclusively by criminal prosecution. Companies are now expected to establish sophisticated compliance systems, internal whistleblowing mechanisms, and risk-management procedures capable of preventing corrupt conduct before it acquires criminal significance. In such an environment, compliance with anti-corruption regulations has evolved from a matter of good business practice into one of the fundamental pillars of corporate governance.

This article provides an overview of the key features of Croatia's anti-corruption system, recent trends in criminal enforcement, and the growing importance of compliance programmes for businesses operating in the Croatian market.

The Legal Framework for Combating Corruption

The cornerstone of Croatia's anti-corruption legislation is the Criminal Code, which criminalises a broad spectrum of corrupt conduct in both the public and private sectors.

Unlike certain legal systems that define corruption through a single statutory concept, Croatian criminal law addresses corruption through a series of distinct criminal offences designed to capture various forms of abuse of entrusted authority for the purpose of obtaining an unlawful benefit.

The most significant corruption-related offences include:

Receiving a bribe;

Giving a bribe;

Trading in influence;

Giving a bribe for trading in influence;

Receiving a bribe in economic business operations;

Giving a bribe in economic business operations;

Bribery in bankruptcy proceedings.

This legislative approach reflects the prevailing continental European legal tradition, under which corruption is addressed through precisely defined criminal offences rather than broad conceptual definitions. The result is a sophisticated legal framework capable of responding not only to traditional forms of corruption within public administration but also to increasingly complex forms of corrupt conduct in the corporate and commercial environment.

The criminal law framework is complemented by numerous specialised regulations governing conflict-of-interest prevention, whistleblower protection, political financing, and public procurement, thereby creating an integrated system of corruption prevention and enforcement.

Corruption in the Public Sector: The Core of Criminal Law Protection

Corruption in the public sector continues to occupy a central position within Croatian criminal justice policy.

Proceeding from the premise that public office represents a trust conferred by citizens upon holders of public authority, Croatian criminal legislation regards bribery related to the performance of official duties as one of the most serious forms of corrupt conduct.

The offence of receiving a bribe is committed by an official or responsible person who requests, receives, or accepts the promise of an undue advantage in exchange for performing or omitting a specific official act. At the same time, criminal liability also extends to any person who offers or provides such an advantage.

Particularly noteworthy is the broad interpretation of the concept of an "advantage" under Croatian law. A corrupt benefit need not take the form of money. It may include gifts, travel, hospitality, entertainment, consultancy agreements, employment opportunities for family members, or any other form of benefit capable of influencing decision-making.

This expansive understanding of bribery is consistent with contemporary international standards and reflects the reality that modern corruption increasingly manifests itself through concealed and sophisticated forms of preferential treatment rather than direct cash payments.

Trading in Influence: Combating Informal Centres of Power

One of the most advanced aspects of Croatian anti-corruption legislation concerns the offence of trading in influence.

In practice, corruption is often not carried out through direct contact with decision-makers but through intermediaries who possess real or perceived access to political, administrative, or economic centres of power. Recognising this reality, the Croatian legislature has criminalised the use of actual or purported influence over public officials in exchange for consideration.

These provisions significantly expand the reach of criminal law protection. Criminal liability may arise even where the person claiming to possess influence does not, in fact, have such influence, provided that it is used as a means of obtaining a benefit.

In practice, offences involving trading in influence are particularly relevant in cases concerning public procurement, infrastructure projects, licensing procedures, and the operations of state-owned enterprises. Their purpose is to encompass precisely those informal networks of power that often provide fertile ground for corruption.

Corruption in the Private Sector: An Increasing Focus of Criminal Enforcement

Although corruption is traditionally associated with public administration and politics, Croatian law recognises that corruption in the private sector can produce equally harmful consequences.

Accordingly, the Criminal Code criminalises both the receiving and giving of bribes in economic business operations. Such offences most commonly arise where employees, directors, or other individuals involved in business decision-making accept benefits in exchange for favouring particular suppliers, contractors, or business partners.

The consequences of such conduct extend far beyond the interests of an individual company. Corruption in the private sector distorts competition, undermines investor confidence, and increases the costs of doing business.

In today's business environment, it is increasingly viewed through the lens of ESG standards, corporate responsibility, and sustainable governance.

Corporate Criminal Liability and the Rise of Compliance Culture

One of the most significant developments in Croatian criminal law has been the evolution of a system of corporate criminal liability.

Under the Act on the Liability of Legal Persons for Criminal Offences, a company may be held criminally liable for corrupt conduct committed for its benefit or on its behalf. The liability of the legal entity exists independently of the liability of the natural persons involved in the commission of the offence.

In other words, criminal proceedings may be conducted simultaneously against both the company and the responsible individuals within that company.

Sanctions may include:

substantial financial penalties;

confiscation of unlawfully obtained assets;

prohibitions on carrying out certain business activities;

exclusion from public procurement procedures;

publication of the judgment;

and, in extreme cases, the dissolution of the legal entity.

In such a regulatory environment, compliance programmes assume exceptional importance.

Although Croatian law does not recognise a formal defence based on the existence of adequate preventive procedures, effective internal control systems, employee training programmes, internal investigations, and whistleblowing mechanisms may significantly influence the assessment of culpability and the determination of sanctions.

Compliance is no longer merely a matter of satisfying regulatory requirements. It has become a key instrument for managing legal, financial, and reputational risks.

USKOK, PNUSKOK and EPPO: The Triangle of Anti-Corruption Enforcement

The institutional architecture of anti-corruption enforcement in Croatia is characterised by a high degree of specialisation.

The State Attorney's Office of the Republic of Croatia plays the central role in criminal prosecution, while the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK) is responsible for the most complex corruption cases.

At the policing level, the National Police Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (PNUSKOK) operates as a specialised investigative body tasked with detecting and investigating corruption and organised crime.

An additional dimension was introduced through the establishment of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO). Its jurisdiction extends to criminal offences affecting the financial interests of the European Union, including the misuse of EU funds, public procurement fraud, and corruption involving European financial resources.

The activities of EPPO have significantly enhanced international oversight and cross-border cooperation in the prosecution of corruption-related offences.

Enforcement Trends: Towards More Sophisticated Financial Investigations

Several developments observed in recent years are likely to shape the future direction of Croatia's anti-corruption policy.

First, increasing emphasis is being placed on financial investigations. Rather than focusing solely on proving the existence of a corrupt agreement, investigators are increasingly concentrating on tracing financial flows, identifying beneficial owners, examining connected entities, and analysing discrepancies between lawful income and accumulated assets.

Second, public procurement remains the area most exposed to corruption risks. Large-scale infrastructure projects, the energy sector, healthcare procurement, and projects financed through European funds continue to attract particular attention from investigative authorities.

Third, institutions have demonstrated a growing willingness to prosecute politically sensitive cases involving senior government officials, local political leaders, and prominent business figures.

Finally, whistleblowers are becoming an increasingly important source of information for detecting corruption. Strengthened legal protections have encouraged reporting and contributed to the earlier identification of irregularities.

Conclusion

Today, Croatia's anti-corruption framework represents a sophisticated legal and institutional system that is largely aligned with European and international standards. The combination of specialised investigative and prosecutorial bodies, robust criminal law instruments, and growing compliance expectations has significantly altered the regulatory landscape for both the public and private sectors.

However, the future effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts will not depend solely on the quality of legislation. Equally important will be the efficiency of institutions, the speed of judicial proceedings, the independence of prosecutorial authorities, and the ability of the business community to develop a genuine culture of integrity and accountability.

For companies operating in the Republic of Croatia, the message is clear: compliance with anti-corruption standards is no longer merely a legal obligation. It is becoming an integral component of corporate governance, risk management, and long-term business sustainability.

In an environment characterised by heightened scrutiny from domestic institutions, European bodies, and the public, transparency, accountability, and ethical business conduct will constitute a decisive competitive advantage in the years ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.