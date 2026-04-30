SSEK Partner Explores Indonesia’s New Waste-To-Energy Framework In LIR Singapore

SSEK Law Firm partner Aldilla Stephanie Suwana contributed an article to Legal Industry Reviews (LIR): Singapore, titled “Indonesia's Waste-to-Energy Sector: New Rules, New Opportunities.”

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SSEK Law Firm partner Aldilla Stephanie Suwana contributed an article to Legal Industry Reviews (LIR): Singapore, titled “Indonesia's Waste-to-Energy Sector: New Rules, New Opportunities.”

The article looks at how Indonesia’s new 2025 WtE Regulation seeks to address long-standing structural and commercial challenges in the sector by centralizing project procurement, removing tipping fees, and improving overall bankability to attract private and foreign investment.

It also discusses early implementation progress and highlights how the revised framework is already accelerating project development timelines, signaling renewed momentum and opportunity in Indonesia’s waste-to-energy and broader renewable energy landscape.

Aldilla’s practice focuses on energy and natural resources, with an emphasis on renewable energy, environmental law, and carbon markets, and she has advised multinational companies, carbon project developers, and environmental organizations on sustainability-driven investments, including offshore wind, carbon trading, emissions reduction, and environmental remediation projects. She holds an LL.M. in Environmental Law and Policy from Harvard Law School (Fulbright Scholar).

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