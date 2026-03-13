February 2026 Global Immigration Recap | APAC

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Below is an overview of the major updates from February 2026 in the Asia-Pacific region.

China

Significant Increase in Salary Thresholds for Work Permits in Beijing and Shanghai

On Feb. 5, 2026, the Foreign Expert Bureau indicated that Beijing and Shanghai have begun strictly implementing new local average social salary standards. This has led to a substantial increase in the minimum salary thresholds for Category A work permits and some Category B work permits.

The new standards are as follows:

Beijing: The new local average monthly salary is RMB 11,937

Shanghai: The new local average monthly salary is RMB 12,434

These adjustments impact both new applications and renewals for Category A and certain Category B work permits, as Beijing and Shanghai have begun enforcing stricter salary reviews based on multiples of the new local average monthly wage:

Category A (High Salary) Category B2 (Skilled Senior Worker) Beijing RMB 71,622 (6 times the Beijing average) RMB 47,748 (4 times the Beijing average) Shanghai RMB 74,604 (6 times the Shanghai average) RMB 49,736 (4 times the Shanghai average)

Foreign nationals holding these permit types whose current salaries do not meet the new thresholds will face re-evaluation upon renewal and may need to apply under a different category. This could require submitting additional documentation, such as authenticated academic credentials and police clearance certificates

Stricter Review for Work Permit Applicants Over 60 Years Old

Recently, there has been a noticeable tightening of the review criteria for both new applications and renewals of work permits for foreign nationals over 60 years of age. While Category A work permits have no age limit, Category B and C permits typically require applicants to be under 60. Before 2026, some cities like Dalian, Qingdao, and Shenzhen exercised flexibility, sometimes granting Category B permits to individuals over 60 based on factors like experience and corporate need.

However, since 2026, most regions—including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Dalian, and Qingdao—have strictly enforced the age limit for new Category B applications. For existing Category B permit holders over 60 seeking renewal, policies vary: Dalian may grant a maximum one-year extension; Shanghai typically allows only one renewal; Shenzhen and Qingdao will review based on whether the applicant meets Category A talent criteria.

Given the stricter policies, it is crucial for foreign employees approaching or over 60 to understand their options such as assessing if they are eligible to obtain a Category A work permit where there is no age restriction or apply for Permanent Residence ("Chinese Green Card").

Canada and UK Passport Holders No Included in the Visa-Free Program

Effective Feb. 17, 2026, the Chinese government has introduced a new visa-free policy allowing nationals of Canada and the UK to enter China for short-term visits of up to 30-days.

Under this policy, the eligible travelers may enter China for tourism, business, family visits, and transit. Travelers must hold a valid passport and have proof of onward travel.

Travelers wishing to stay in China beyond the 30-days, or to engage in activities not covered under the visa-free categories, must obtain the appropriate visa prior to entry.

Fingerprint Collection Waived for Certain Applicants Applying for Short Term Visas

Until Dec. 31, 2026, Chinese consular posts in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Macau SAR, New Zealand, the Palestinian Territories, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, will continue to waive fingerprint collection for all applicants applying for short-term visas with a duration of stay of no more than 180 days.

Third-country nationals applying at these consulates are eligible for this waiver as well. Fingerprint collection is still required for applicants of D, J1, Q1, S1, X1 and Z visas, who are required to apply for residence permits after entry into China.

For Chinese visa centers that permit third-party submission of applications on behalf of eligible applicants, foreign nationals can save time and transportation costs by authorizing a representative to submit their visa applications in person, eliminating the need for them to appear in person themselves.

Indonesia

On Jan. 26, 2026, Indonesia launched the Global Citizenship of Indonesia (GCI) program. This program provides a pathway to permanent residence (PR) status for eligible foreign nationals who have strong ties with the country.

As Indonesia currently does not allow its citizens to hold dual citizenship, the GCI program aims to address complexities relating to dual citizenship by allowing foreign nationals with ancestral, family and cultural connections to Indonesia to obtain PR status without forfeiting their citizenship in another country.

Eligibility for the GCI program is limited to foreign nationals with Indonesian roots, including:

Former Indonesian nationals (i.e., "Warga Negara Indonesia" (WNI)).

Descendants of former WNI up to the second generation.

Legal spouses of WNI or former WNI, provided the marriage is registered in accordance with the Indonesian marriage law and registered with the Indonesia Civil Registry Office. Same-sex marriage is not recognized by Indonesian law.

Children born from legally recognized marriages between Indonesian nationals and foreign nationals.

The following individuals are not eligible to apply under the GCI program:

Nationals of countries formerly under Indonesian control (i.e., Timor-Leste)

Individuals involved in separatist activities (i.e., individuals who participated in movements or actions aimed at breaking away from Indonesia or creating independent states)

Individuals serving in foreign armed forces, civil service or intelligence agencies

Key benefits of the GCI program for successful applicants include:

Permanent residence: The GCI grants PR status and does not expire. It also does not require impacted individuals to renew or reapply for their status.

Retention of current citizenship: Applicants may retain their existing (non-Indonesian) nationality while complying with Indonesia's single-citizenship framework.

Legal and secure connection to Indonesia: The GCI addresses long-term residence concerns for foreign spouses of Indonesian nationals, Indonesian children or children with ties to Indonesia who are under the age of 18 (and who are required by that age to choose their country of nationality), families with members who are of different nationalities, and individuals who formerly held Indonesian citizenship and seek to return to reside in the country.

It is important to note that obtaining PR under the GCI program does not automatically confer authorization to work in Indonesia for an Indonesian employer. Individuals who are in Indonesia pursuant to the GCI program and seek to work for an Indonesian employer are required to apply for and obtain Indonesian work authorization.

Japan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan announced that the JAPAN eVISA (online tourist visa) system is available for nationals / residents of Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, the UK, and the U.S. (unless visa-exempt).

Nationals who reside in China, Philippines, Vietnam, and all foreign nationals who reside in Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Macau, Mongolia, Republic of Korea, and UAE must file their applications through accredited agencies (with tour-package requirements for the Philippines and Vietnam).

Philippines

Effective Jan. 16, 2026, Chinese nationals may enter the Philippines visa-free for stays of up to 14 days for tourism or business purposes, announced by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Visa-free entry is limited to arrivals at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Metro Manila) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport (Cebu). Travelers must present a passport that is valid for at least six months beyond the intended stay, confirmed hotel accommodation and a return or onward ticket. Standard security and background checks will continue to apply.

The visa-free stay is non-extendible, cannot be converted into another Philippine visa category and will remain in effect for one year, which will be reviewed prior to expiry.

Singapore

As announced by the Prime Minister in Budget 2026, the minimum qualifying salaries for new Employment Pass and S Pass applications will be raised starting January 1, 2027.

All Sectors (except financial services) Financial Services Sector Employment Pass Current: SGD 5,600 Current: SGD 6,200 From 1 Jan 2027: SGD 6,000 From 1 Jan 2027: SGD 6,600 S Pass Current: SGD 3,300 Current: SGD 3,800 From 1 Jan 2027: SGD 3,600 From 1 Jan 2027: SGD 4,000

For renewals, the above changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2028.

Vietnam

On Dec. 31, 2025, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam acceded to the Hague Convention (Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents), also known as the Apostille Convention. The Convention will take effect starting September 11, 2026 between Vietnam and other member states that have not filed an objection to Vietnam's accession during the 6 months transition period.

Vietnam's accession to the Apostille Convention is expected to bring a meaningful shift in the treatment of foreign public documents by replacing the multi-step consular legalization procedure with a single Apostille issued in the country of origin. Administrative layers will be reduced, documentation timelines shortened, and overall costs lowered. For foreign experts and investors, this should translate into a more predictable, streamlined and business-friendly process when preparing documentation to work and reside in Vietnam.

The benefits are reciprocal – Vietnamese public documents will likewise become easier to use abroad in Apostille member states. This will facilitate cross-border study, employment, investment and personal matters for Vietnamese citizens overseas, former residents of Vietnam, and international businesses operating in multiple jurisdictions.

In the coming months, Vietnamese authorities are expected to finalize implementing regulations and provide operational guidance to ensure effective application of the Convention from its entry into force. Businesses and individuals should monitor further guidance to understand the practical rollout and transitional arrangements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.