February 2026 Global Immigration Recap | EMEA

Below is an overview of the major updates from February 2026 in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

European Union

New Regulation on the Detection of Multiple Identities Published in the Official Journal of the European Union



On Feb. 12, 2026, the European Union published in its Official Journal an amendment to the previous regulation (EU) 2023/332) that updates and enhances how identity data is captured across the European Union for the purposes of detecting multiple identities. The updated regulation inserts a new category of personal identity data into the rules governing multiple identity detection which now includes surnames, forenames, names at birth as well as any previously used names and aliases.

The amendment aims to ensure that data collection and storage align with the revised Eurodac Regulation (2024/1358) which is the new EU system for identifying third country nationals who illegally overstay their visa/entry. Identity data defined under the new Eurodac rules will now also be compared in the multiple‑identity detection process. This amendment forms part of the EU's broader framework for interoperability between EU information systems in the field of borders, visas, migration, police cooperation, justice and enhanced border security.

The regulation shall come into force 20 days after publication in the journal and it is binding across all member states.

Greece

Major Reforms to Immigration Code Implemented

On Feb. 6, 2026, Greece published Law 5275/2026 in the National Government Gazette, introducing significant amendments to its Immigration Code (Law 5038/2023).

The aim of the reform is to align national legislation with the EU Directive 2024/1233, regarding the harmonization of a single application procedure.

A key element of the reform is the introduction of a single application procedure for obtaining a single/unified residence permit, which applies to highly qualified workers, intra-company transferees and family reunification applicants, among other categories.

According to the new law, single residence permit holders are granted equal rights to Greek employees with regards to salary, working conditions and social security. Permit holders will also have the right to change employers, after a minimum period of six months.

Other aspects of the revised code include an increase in the length of time a Blue Card is issued for, now 3 years increased from 2 years, and a revised renewal timeline. A residence permit renewal application may now be submitted up to 3 months after expiry (up from one month previously), with a fine of EUR 100 for each month of delay applicable.

Moreover, the reforms also open new visa and employment pathways for those seeking to come to Greece including those for specialized technical personnel (Z.13 national visa) and a new Tech Visa for Start-ups (Z.13A national visa), enabling a fast-track entry route for highly skilled third-country nationals employed by startups registered with Elevate Greece, for up to twelve months.

Taken as a whole, the reforms are expected to benefit both Greek companies and third-country nationals working in Greece through a more streamlined application process and the introduction of additional talent pathway as Greece seeks to establish itself as a competitive destination for highly skilled employees.

Malta

Mandatory Pre-Departure Course Introduced

Beginning March 1, 2026, Malta has introduced a mandatory Pre-Departure Course that is required for all first time third country applicants applying for a single permit. The course aims to ensure that all incoming workers and prospective residents meet minimum standards in English, cultural awareness and workplace skills and will serve as Malta's official method of confirming that new workers are prepared for the workplace and capable of integrating into the community.

The course will generally consist of two parts. Part one has two online modules "Living and working in Malta" and "Rights and Obligation in the Workplace". Further, applicants will need to appear at an in-person interview to verify English language proficiency and understanding of the course content. In addition, there will be additional sector specific certification for roles requiring additional training such as tourism and hospitality work.

Georgia

Georgia will Implement New Immigration Requirements for Foreign Workers and a New Work Authorization Scheme

On March 1, 2026, Georgia introduced a new mandatory work authorization system for foreign nationals. Under the new rules, most foreign nationals must obtain official work authorization before beginning employment or working remotely in the country.

These requirements will apply to foreign nationals entering Georgia for employment on or after March 1, 2026. Nationals who currently benefit from visa-free entry will be required to obtain either a D1 visa or a work residence permit. Nationals of countries subject to visa requirements must obtain a D1 visa and work authorization prior to employment. Foreign nationals already residing in Georgia with a valid residence permit will not need to obtain a new visa or residence permit but must still secure work authorization to continue working lawfully.

A temporary transition arrangement will apply to foreign nationals who are already employed and registered in the Labor Migrants Portal by March 1, 2026. These individuals may continue their employment without work authorization until Jan. 1, 2027. After this date, valid work authorization will be required to maintain lawful employment.

Work authorization requests must be submitted by the sponsoring employer and will be linked to the specific employment relationship (i.e., non-transferable). Failure to comply with the new requirements may result in financial penalties of up to GEL 2,000 (approximately 740 USD), with increased consequences in cases of repeated non-compliance.

Organizations employing foreign nationals in Georgia should review their current workforce and incorporate these new authorization requirements into workforce planning, onboarding timelines, and compliance procedures.

Uzbekistan

30 Day Visa Free Travel introduced for U.S. Citizens.

Citizens of the United States can now travel to Uzbekistan without an entry visa for a stay of up to 30 days for the purposes of business or tourism. There are currently no limits on the number of times a traveler may enter Uzbekistan within the calendar year if the stay does not exceed 30 days each time.

The move brings U.S. passport holders in line with those of many other comparative Western nations including Canada, UK and EU passport holders that already enjoy visa free travel to the Republic and continues ongoing visa liberalization that has been seen in many Central Asian countries.

Through this liberalization, the Uzbekistan government hopes to see a strengthening of business ties between the U.S. companies and the Central Asian market, as well as lead to an increase in visitor numbers.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Suspends Temporary Work Visa Issuance for Selected Nationalities, Impacting Short-Term Assignments

With immediate effect, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has suspended the issuance of temporary work visas for certain nationalities. Temporary work visas are commonly used for short-term assignments, project-based work, technical support, consultancy activities and temporary employee secondments. The measure applies only to the temporary work category and does not automatically affect standard work visas (Iqama-based employment) or other residence categories.

The following nationalities are subject to this suspension: Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Pakistan, India, Somalia, Indonesia, Sudan, Iran, Tunisia, Iraq, Türkiye, Jordan, Yemen, and Libya.

The authorities have not announced an official reason for the suspension, nor have they given a timeline as to how long the suspension is expected to be in force, however it is anticipated that the measure will be temporary.

Employers and employees planning short-term assignments in Saudi Arabia may need to explore alternative visa pathways to mitigate potential delays to project timelines while ensuring compliance.

Kuwait

New Multi-Trip Exit Permit Introduced

Kuwait has now introduced a new multi-trip exit permit for foreign residents employed in the private sector designed to more easily facilitate cross-border travel. The move changes the old framework in which foreign employees needed to apply for a new single exit permit for each time they wished to exit Kuwait. Now, all travelers can apply for several departure and re-entries under a single authorization. The application can be made only through the Ashal portal or the Sahel application and users must select the multi-trip option and submit it online. The move affects foreign nationals only and should help employers and employees alike simplify their travel planning, streamlining the number of administrative tasks required.

Oman

Updates on Documents Required for Renewals

The Omani authorities have expanded documentation requirements for employment and residence card renewals. Both processes now require the presentation of an attested education certificate, and dependent applications now require an attested marriage and birth certificate. Previously, these documents were only required for initial submissions. Employees approaching a renewal application should ensure that any necessary certificates are correctly legalized by the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs to avoid the risk of delay or rejection.

Mandatory Tawteen Portal Registration Now Required for All Companies in Oman

From Feb. 2026, the Omani Ministry of Labor has announced that all companies operating in Oman, regardless of number of employees or sector must register on the Tawteen electronic and recruitment platform. The Tawteen platform was initially launched in December 2024 and forms part of the Omani government's 'Oman Vision 2040' strategy aimed at increasing economic diversification and promoting 'Omanization' (representation and employment of Omani nationals in the workplace).

The Tawteen portal serves as a platform for recruitment, labor clearance and visa requests, and the mandatory registration will enable the government to more easily track Omanization ratios and compliance.

At this time, we expect compliance enforcement by the Omani government to closely target companies engaged in government projects and those in regulated sectors such as banking, healthcare, finance and energy. Nevertheless, all companies should complete registration to ensure that they are able to continue with recruitment and ensure compliance with Omanization ratios.

South Africa

Phased Roll Out of Electronic Travel Authorization Continues

The phased roll out of South Africa's Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is continuing to progress with Phase 2 rolling out starting February 12, 2026. Nationals of mainland China, India, Indonesia, and Mexico holding an ordinary passport, now need to apply for an ETA or online E-visa to travel to South Africa for the purposes of business or tourism.

The ETA, which started in Oct. 2025, is available for travelers arriving by air via Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport or Lanseria International Airport. Those entering via another port of entry should obtain either an E-Visa or consular visa.

It is expected that further international airports and some land border crossings will begin accepting the ETA for entry later in 2026. Due to ongoing reliability issues with the E-Visa platform, applicants who are eligible to do so are encouraged to apply for an ETA where possible, especially for urgent and time sensitive trips.

