Administrative Processing & Travel: Not A Denial… But Not Routine Either

If you're an employer or foreign national navigating or interested in Administrative Processing related to a Visa processing, this is a must-read.

Have you received a message from an employee abroad saying their visa is under “administrative processing”?

This term can sound alarming. In most cases, it means the consulate needs additional time before issuing a final decision.

It is not a denial… But Not Routine Either

What is administrative processing?

Administrative processing means the U.S. consulate needs additional time to complete its review before issuing a final decision.

It is not a denial.

It does not mean something is wrong.

And in many cases, no action is required from the applicant.

This has become increasingly common across work visas, including H-1B, L, O, and TN, during this Administration.

As we have shared in various recent travel guidance, international travel in today's environment carries additional risks. One common outcome of travel even for well-documented cases is administrative processing. Understanding this ahead of time helps set expectations and reduce unnecessary stress.

Why does it happen?

Administrative processing can occur for many routine reasons, including:

Additional background or security checks

Internal government clearances

Role, industry, or technology-related reviews

Random secondary screening

Often, the consulate does not need more documents and simply needs time.

How long does it take?

Timing varies.

Some cases resolve in a few days

Others take several weeks

Occasionally, cases take longer, especially during busy travel seasons

Unfortunately, there is usually no way to speed this up, and limited information is provided while it's pending.

Can employers or attorneys fix or speed this up?

In most cases, no. Administrative processing happens internally within the government. What does help is realistic planning and flexibility.

What should employers and employees do?

Employees:

Stay patient until resolved

Monitor case status and emails from the consulate

Respond promptly if you receive a request for additional information

Employers:

Build flexibility into return dates and travel plans

Support employees through what can be a stressful waiting period

Can someone work remotely while waiting abroad?

This depends on the specific facts and local employment laws and should be evaluated in advance.

Does prior visa approval prevent administrative processing?

Not always. Even applicants with prior approvals may experience it.

A reassuring note

Administrative processing has become part of the new normal in visa processing. Many cases are approved once the review is complete, without any further action required.

WHILE THE CASE IS PENDING AVOID

Making non-refundable travel or housing changes

Re-booking visa appointments

Repeated inquiries to the consulate

Relying on anecdotal advice

Assuming silence means a problem

What used to be a short trip can now become an extended stay abroad. Planning conservatively protects both timelines and people.

While waiting is never easy, calm, informed patience is often the best strategy.

As always, we're here to help you think through timing, travel decisions, and expectations, and to support both employers and employees through what can be an uncertain waiting period.

