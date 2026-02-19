FGI UPDATE: This Week's Summary Of Global Immigration News

European Union Launches Its First Comprehensive Visa Policy Strategy

The European Commission has released its first EU Visa Policy Strategy, outlining how the European Union plans to modernize, secure, and better coordinate visa rules across the Schengen Area in the coming years. Although the strategy does not immediately change visa requirements, it creates a multi-year roadmap for reforms to the EU Visa Code, stricter oversight of visa-free travel, and expanded use of digital entry systems. Formal legislative proposals are expected to begin in 2026, and the strategy was issued alongside the EU's first European Asylum and Migration Management Strategy and a separate recommendation focused on attracting global talent for innovation.

Key Points

A Multi-Year Reform Roadmap The strategy sets out a long-term plan to update the EU Visa Code, strengthen oversight of visa-free travel, and expand digital border management systems. While no rules change immediately, the policy direction is now clearly established for legislative proposals beginning in 2026.

The Commission structured the strategy around four goals: making Europe safer, more prosperous, more influential globally, and more efficient administratively. Visa policy is being positioned not just as an immigration tool, but as part of economic competitiveness and foreign policy strategy. Clearer Standards for Visa-Free Travel The EU plans to introduce measurable criteria to determine whether countries should qualify for or retain visa-free access. These criteria include visa refusal rates, overstays, unfounded asylum claims, cooperation on return and readmission, and security collaboration.

What Employers Need to Know

Visa-Free Travel Is No Longer Guaranteed Business travelers who currently enter the EU without a visa may face increased scrutiny if their country's compliance metrics deteriorate. Employers should not assume that visa-free access is permanent or immune from suspension.

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is expected to launch in late 2026, with a transitional period of at least six months. Even visa-exempt travelers will eventually need advance travel authorization before entering the EU, likely becoming fully mandatory in 2027. Additional Measures for Business and Talent Mobility The strategy contemplates longer-validity multiple-entry visas for trusted travelers, a common EU list of verified companies, additional funding to support visa processing for highly qualified workers, and European Legal Gateway Offices to assist employers and applicants. These measures are designed to balance tighter security controls with continued access for talent and business needs.

Looking Ahead

Digitization and System Integration The EU will continue integrating visa systems with border databases and expanding pre-travel screening tools. These efforts are part of a broader goal to improve interoperability across migration and border systems by 2028.

The EU will continue integrating visa systems with border databases and expanding pre-travel screening tools. These efforts are part of a broader goal to improve interoperability across migration and border systems by 2028. Enhanced Travel Document Security The Commission plans to introduce a uniform EU list of accepted third-country travel documents and expand biometric verification, including fingerprint checks. More consistent definitions and penalties for document fraud are also anticipated.

The Commission plans to introduce a uniform EU list of accepted third-country travel documents and expand biometric verification, including fingerprint checks. More consistent definitions and penalties for document fraud are also anticipated. Humanitarian Visa Processing Continues Member states may continue issuing humanitarian visas, with digitization expected to reduce administrative burdens and improve case consistency. The strategy indicates that security modernization will not eliminate humanitarian pathways.

Member states may continue issuing humanitarian visas, with digitization expected to reduce administrative burdens and improve case consistency. The strategy indicates that security modernization will not eliminate humanitarian pathways. Greater Use of Visa Policy as a Strategic Tool Visa processing rules may increasingly reflect diplomatic or geopolitical considerations. Targeted restrictions for specific passport categories could be implemented in response to political or security deterioration.

Visa processing rules may increasingly reflect diplomatic or geopolitical considerations. Targeted restrictions for specific passport categories could be implemented in response to political or security deterioration. Preparation Will Be Critical Employers and mobility planners should monitor developments closely, prepare for ETIAS compliance, and build flexibility into international assignment planning. Documentation standards and compliance expectations are likely to become more rigorous and data-driven.

Conclusion

The EU's first Visa Policy Strategy signals a major shift toward a more centralized, data-driven, and security-focused approach to entry into the European Union. Although immediate visa rules remain unchanged, future access to Europe will increasingly depend on advance screening, digital authorization systems, and a country's compliance history. For employers, travelers, and prospective immigrants alike, early preparation and careful monitoring of developments will be essential as legislative reforms begin to take shape in 2026 and beyond.

SOURCE: ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_26_217

VIETNAM: Country accedes to the Apostille Convention: What This Means for Work Permits and Immigration

Vietnam has formally acceded to the 1961 Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents — commonly known as the Apostille Convention — and the treaty will take effect for Vietnam on September 11, 2026. In practical terms, this means that public documents such as diplomas, criminal background checks, and corporate records will be easier to use across borders without going through lengthy embassy or consular legalization processes. Instead of multiple certifications, a single apostille certificate will verify the authenticity of documents for use in other member countries. This change is especially important for companies sponsoring foreign workers or expanding internationally. While the reform simplifies future procedures, traditional legalization rules remain in place until the effective date. Employers and individuals must therefore plan carefully during the transition period.

Key Points

What the Apostille Convention Does: The Apostille Convention allows public documents certified with an apostille to be accepted in all member countries without additional embassy or consular legalization. It replaces a multi-step authentication process with a single standardized certificate.

What Employers Need to Know

Work Permit Documentation Will Become Simpler: After September 11, 2026, employers sponsoring foreign workers will be able to submit apostilled diplomas, criminal background checks, and professional licenses without additional consular legalization. This will streamline the work permit application process for multinational companies.

Looking Ahead

Improved Investment Climate: By reducing bureaucratic barriers, Vietnam strengthens its attractiveness to foreign investors and multinational companies. Easier document recognition supports cross-border business expansion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vietnam's accession to the Apostille Convention represents a significant procedural reform that will simplify how public documents are authenticated for international use. While employers must continue following traditional legalization rules until September 11, 2026, the upcoming change promises reduced costs, faster processing, and greater administrative efficiency. Careful planning during the transition period will allow companies to fully benefit from the new system once it takes effect.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.