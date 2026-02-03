FGI UPDATE: This Week's Summary Of Global Immigration News

Foreign nationals planning to apply for temporary residence in Costa Rica are currently facing delays in scheduling required fingerprinting and filing appointments.

COSTA RICA: Delays in Temporary Residence Processing

Foreign nationals planning to apply for temporary residence in Costa Rica are currently facing delays in scheduling required fingerprinting and filing appointments. These delays make advance planning especially important because applicants must complete several mandatory steps within a limited period after entering the country. Without careful coordination and early preparation, applicants may risk missing required deadlines and jeopardizing their ability to file their temporary residence application on time.

Key Points

Processing Delays : Fingerprinting and immigration filing appointments are experiencing longer-than-usual wait times. Applicants should factor these delays into travel and application planning to avoid missing required deadlines.

: Fingerprinting and immigration filing appointments are experiencing longer-than-usual wait times. Applicants should factor these delays into travel and application planning to avoid missing required deadlines. Short Authorized Stay on Entry : Executives entering Costa Rica with a Consular Visa are typically granted only 30 calendar days to remain in the country. All required steps for the temporary residence application must be completed within this limited timeframe.

: Executives entering Costa Rica with a Consular Visa are typically granted only 30 calendar days to remain in the country. All required steps for the temporary residence application must be completed within this limited timeframe. Mandatory Fingerprinting Requirement: The fingerprinting appointment is a required component of the temporary residence application process. This appointment must be completed before all required documentation can be formally submitted to the Immigration Authorities.

The fingerprinting appointment is a required component of the temporary residence application process. This appointment must be completed before all required documentation can be formally submitted to the Immigration Authorities. Inconsistent Entry Stamps : In some cases, immigration officers have stamped passports for fewer than 30 days. A shortened authorized stay can make it difficult to complete fingerprinting and submit documentation within the required period.

: In some cases, immigration officers have stamped passports for fewer than 30 days. A shortened authorized stay can make it difficult to complete fingerprinting and submit documentation within the required period. Risk of Missed Filing Windows: If appointments cannot be secured during the authorized stay, applicants may fall outside the allowable filing period. This can delay or disrupt the temporary residence application altogether.

What Employers Need to Know

Advance Planning Is Essential : Employers assigning personnel to Costa Rica should plan mobility timelines well in advance. Early preparation helps ensure immigration appointments can be scheduled within the authorized stay.

: Employers assigning personnel to Costa Rica should plan mobility timelines well in advance. Early preparation helps ensure immigration appointments can be scheduled within the authorized stay. Immigration Timelines Can Affect Operations : Delays or shortened entry periods may impact start dates, assignments, or project timelines. Employers should account for immigration risks when planning business travel or relocations.

: Delays or shortened entry periods may impact start dates, assignments, or project timelines. Employers should account for immigration risks when planning business travel or relocations. Early Legal Involvement Is Advisable : Notifying immigration counsel ahead of travel allows for proactive scheduling and document preparation. Legal advisors can help identify potential timing or compliance issues before arrival.

: Notifying immigration counsel ahead of travel allows for proactive scheduling and document preparation. Legal advisors can help identify potential timing or compliance issues before arrival. Entry Period Verification Is Critical : Employers should advise travelers to confirm the number of days granted at entry. A shorter-than-expected entry period can significantly affect the ability to complete required immigration steps.

: Employers should advise travelers to confirm the number of days granted at entry. A shorter-than-expected entry period can significantly affect the ability to complete required immigration steps. Compliance Failures Carry Consequences: Missing filing deadlines may result in application delays, re-entry requirements, or additional legal costs. Proactive planning reduces exposure to these risks.

Looking Ahead

Ongoing Appointment Backlogs : If current conditions continue, fingerprinting and filing appointments may remain difficult to secure. Applicants and employers should expect longer lead times moving forward.

: If current conditions continue, fingerprinting and filing appointments may remain difficult to secure. Applicants and employers should expect longer lead times moving forward. Increased Importance of Pre-Arrival Preparation : Future applicants may need to finalize documentation and scheduling well before travel. Early coordination with legal counsel is likely to become even more critical.

: Future applicants may need to finalize documentation and scheduling well before travel. Early coordination with legal counsel is likely to become even more critical. Greater Risk of Procedural Challenges : Short entry periods combined with appointment delays may lead to more incomplete or delayed filings. This could increase administrative burdens for both applicants and employers.

: Short entry periods combined with appointment delays may lead to more incomplete or delayed filings. This could increase administrative burdens for both applicants and employers. Broader Impact on Global Mobility Planning: Immigration timing may play a larger role in assignment planning and workforce mobility strategies. Employers may need to adjust timelines to account for processing constraints.

Conclusion

Delays in fingerprinting and filing appointments are creating added challenges for foreign nationals applying for temporary residence in Costa Rica. With limited entry periods—and the possibility of being granted fewer days than expected—careful planning is essential. By engaging immigration counsel early, verifying entry stamps upon arrival, and preparing documentation in advance, applicants and employers can reduce the risk of missed deadlines and help ensure a smoother immigration process.

INDIA: New EB-4-e-Production Investment Visa for Chinese Nationals Launched

India has introduced a new electronic visa option—the EB-4 e-Production Investment Visa—specifically for Chinese nationals, effective January 1, 2026. This visa supports short-term business and production-related activities while imposing stricter review standards and fixed validity limits. Although the process is fully digital and does not require embassy visits, applicants should plan carefully due to enhanced scrutiny and evolving timelines.

Key Points

Targeted Visa Category: The EB-4 e-Production Investment Visa is available only to Chinese nationals, reflecting a nationality-specific immigration pathway tied to production and business activities.

The EB-4 e-Production Investment Visa is available only to Chinese nationals, reflecting a nationality-specific immigration pathway tied to production and business activities. Enhanced Review Standards: Applications are subject to increased scrutiny, including security and compliance checks, which may result in longer processing times.

Applications are subject to increased scrutiny, including security and compliance checks, which may result in longer processing times. Processing Timeline: The estimated processing time is a minimum of 60 days from submission, with potential delays depending on case complexity.

The estimated processing time is a minimum of 60 days from submission, with potential delays depending on case complexity. Electronic Issuance: Approved visas are issued electronically and sent by email, eliminating the need for embassy or consular visits.

Visa Category & Validity

Business Visa Classification: The visa falls under the d-Business visa category and is limited to defined commercial purposes.

The visa falls under the d-Business visa category and is limited to defined commercial purposes. Permitted Activities: Allowed activities include meetings, training, installation, commissioning, and related short-term business functions.

Allowed activities include meetings, training, installation, commissioning, and related short-term business functions. Validity and Extension Rules: The maximum validity is 180 days, and extensions are not permitted under any circumstances.

Application Process

No Embassy Visit Required: The entire application process is completed online, placing emphasis on accurate digital submissions.

The entire application process is completed online, placing emphasis on accurate digital submissions. Electronic Visa Delivery: Once approved, the visa is issued electronically and delivered to the applicant's registered email address.

Registration and Application Steps

Previous Registration Requirement: Previous registration can only be used if the email ID, mobile number, and CIN number exactly match original records; if any details are missing or changed, the process cannot proceed.

Previous registration can only be used if the email ID, mobile number, and CIN number exactly match original records; if any details are missing or changed, the process cannot proceed. New Registration Option: New registrations typically take two to three working days to complete when prior registration details cannot be matched.

New registrations typically take two to three working days to complete when prior registration details cannot be matched. Digital Sponsorship Letter: After portal registration, applicants must obtain a Digital Sponsorship Letter, which currently takes an estimated 10–15 days or longer due to the system's recent launch on January 1, 2026.

After portal registration, applicants must obtain a Digital Sponsorship Letter, which currently takes an estimated 10–15 days or longer due to the system's recent launch on January 1, 2026. Visa Application Submission Window: Once the Digital Sponsorship Letter is issued, the visa application must be submitted within 48 hours, and processing may take 7–10 working days or longer due to scrutiny and security checks.

What Employers Need to Know

Strict Timing Requirements: Employers must coordinate closely with applicants to meet the 48-hour submission deadline after sponsorship approval.

Employers must coordinate closely with applicants to meet the 48-hour submission deadline after sponsorship approval. Limited Assignment Duration: The non-extendable 180-day validity requires careful planning of project timelines and personnel rotations.

The non-extendable 180-day validity requires careful planning of project timelines and personnel rotations. Heightened Compliance Expectations: Sponsoring entities should be prepared for detailed verification of business purpose and supporting documentation.

Sponsoring entities should be prepared for detailed verification of business purpose and supporting documentation. Digital Process Dependence: Errors or inconsistencies in online submissions may be difficult to correct and could delay or derail the application.

Looking Ahead

Evolving Timelines: As a newly launched visa category, processing timelines and procedural standards may continue to change.

As a newly launched visa category, processing timelines and procedural standards may continue to change. Regulatory Refinements: Indian authorities may issue additional guidance or refine requirements as application trends develop.

Indian authorities may issue additional guidance or refine requirements as application trends develop. Broader Policy Signal: The enhanced scrutiny applied here may indicate a wider tightening of business visa adjudications in the future.

The enhanced scrutiny applied here may indicate a wider tightening of business visa adjudications in the future. Expanded Digital Immigration Systems: This visa reinforces India's shift toward fully electronic immigration processing models.

Conclusion

The EB-4 e-Production Investment Visa offers a clearly defined but tightly controlled option for Chinese nationals seeking to conduct short-term business and production activities in India. While the digital process simplifies logistics, strict timelines, heightened scrutiny, and a non-extendable validity period demand careful coordination by both applicants and employers. As implementation continues, close attention to evolving guidance will be essential for successful use of this visa category.

INDONESIA: Global Citizenship Indonesia (GCI) Immigration Pathways Introduced

Indonesia has announced an important update to its immigration framework for former Indonesian citizens and their descendants through the Global Citizenship Indonesia (GCI) scheme. This program creates long-term and permanent residence options for members of the Indonesian diaspora while maintaining Indonesia's long-standing policy of not recognizing dual citizenship. The GCI scheme focuses on historical and family connections rather than employment, investment, or economic contribution.

Key Points

Diaspora-Focused Framework: The GCI scheme is designed specifically for former Indonesian citizens and their descendants, emphasizing heritage and lineage rather than work or capital.

The GCI scheme is designed specifically for former Indonesian citizens and their descendants, emphasizing heritage and lineage rather than work or capital. No Dual Citizenship Recognition: While the program offers long-term and permanent residence, it does not grant or recognize dual citizenship under Indonesian law.

While the program offers long-term and permanent residence, it does not grant or recognize dual citizenship under Indonesian law. Multiple Visa Pathways: Several visa and stay permit categories are available, tailored to different family relationships and generational links.

Several visa and stay permit categories are available, tailored to different family relationships and generational links. Non-Employment Based Eligibility: Eligibility is rooted in historical and familial ties, not employment sponsorship or investment thresholds.

Key Immigration Pathways

E32A – Former Indonesian Citizens: This pathway provides a five-year stay permit for individuals who previously held Indonesian citizenship.

This pathway provides a five-year stay permit for individuals who previously held Indonesian citizenship. E32B – Descendants of Former Indonesian Citizens: Eligible descendants may receive a stay permit valid for five to ten years, depending on circumstances.

Eligible descendants may receive a stay permit valid for five to ten years, depending on circumstances. E32E – Former Indonesian Citizens (Permanent Stay): This category allows former citizens to obtain permanent residence status in Indonesia.

This category allows former citizens to obtain permanent residence status in Indonesia. E32G – Second-Degree Descendants (Permanent Stay): Second-degree descendants of former Indonesian citizens may qualify for permanent stay permits.

Second-degree descendants of former Indonesian citizens may qualify for permanent stay permits. E31B – Spouse of Permanent Stay Permit Holder: Spouses of permanent stay permit holders are eligible for permanent residence.

Spouses of permanent stay permit holders are eligible for permanent residence. E31C – Child of an Indonesian Citizen: Children of Indonesian citizens may apply for permanent stay under this category.

These permits are primarily based on historical and family ties, rather than employment or investment activities.

Operational Update

System Availability: The GCI visa option is now visible and accessible in the Indonesian Visa Online System.

The GCI visa option is now visible and accessible in the Indonesian Visa Online System. Unclear Review Process: It remains uncertain whether submitted applications will proceed directly to substantive review or be placed on hold due to the lack of an approved SOP.

It remains uncertain whether submitted applications will proceed directly to substantive review or be placed on hold due to the lack of an approved SOP. Central-Level Guidance Pending: No confirmed Standard Operating Procedure has yet been issued by the Directorate General of Immigration at the central level.

What Applicants and Sponsors Need to Know

Potential Additional Review Step : Early operational assessments suggest there may be an expose session between the DGI officer and the applicant before approval.

: Early operational assessments suggest there may be an expose session between the DGI officer and the applicant before approval. Unofficial Procedural Status : This expose session requirement has not been formally confirmed and should be treated as provisional.

: This expose session requirement has not been formally confirmed and should be treated as provisional. Absence of Formal Circular : No official circular letter on the GCI scheme has been issued, leaving certain procedural aspects unresolved.

: No official circular letter on the GCI scheme has been issued, leaving certain procedural aspects unresolved. Risk of Processing Delays: Applications may experience delays or temporary holds until formal guidance is released.

Looking Ahead

Expected SOP Clarification: The issuance of a formal SOP by the Directorate General of Immigration is likely to clarify review procedures and timelines.

The issuance of a formal SOP by the Directorate General of Immigration is likely to clarify review procedures and timelines. Possible Procedural Adjustments: Additional steps, such as interviews or expose sessions, may be formally introduced once guidance is finalized.

Additional steps, such as interviews or expose sessions, may be formally introduced once guidance is finalized. Increased Uptake by Diaspora: As clarity improves, interest from former citizens and descendants is expected to increase significantly.

As clarity improves, interest from former citizens and descendants is expected to increase significantly. Policy Precedent: The GCI scheme may serve as a model for future diaspora-focused immigration initiatives in Indonesia.

Conclusion

Indonesia's Global Citizenship Indonesia scheme represents a significant policy development for former Indonesian citizens and their descendants seeking long-term or permanent residence. By prioritizing family and historical ties while maintaining restrictions on dual citizenship, the program offers meaningful reconnection opportunities for the diaspora. However, until formal procedures and SOPs are issued, applicants should be prepared for uncertainty and potential delays as the framework continues to take shape.

PORTUGAL: Immigration System Undergoes Substantial Reforms

Portugal has enacted a series of substantial immigration reforms that change how foreign nationals may enter, work, and reside in the country. The new rules reduce reliance on post-arrival regularization, introduce tighter eligibility standards, and place greater emphasis on pre-approved, consular-based visas. Together, these measures demonstrate a clear policy direction toward attracting highly qualified professionals while increasing predictability and administrative efficiency.

Key Points

Strategic Policy Shift Toward Skilled Migration: Portugal's immigration framework is now more narrowly focused on attracting highly qualified foreign professionals rather than broad labor migration, aligning its approach more closely with other European systems. This change reflects the government's intent to prioritize skills, economic contribution, and system efficiency.

Portugal's immigration framework is now more narrowly focused on attracting highly qualified foreign professionals rather than broad labor migration, aligning its approach more closely with other European systems. This change reflects the government's intent to prioritize skills, economic contribution, and system efficiency. Job Seeker Visa Replaced With a Highly Skilled Alternative: The former job seeker visa has been discontinued and will be replaced by a “highly skilled work-seeking visa” that has not yet been implemented. When available, it will grant 120 days to find employment, extendable by 60 days, and will be limited to individuals performing specialized technical activities.

The former job seeker visa has been discontinued and will be replaced by a “highly skilled work-seeking visa” that has not yet been implemented. When available, it will grant 120 days to find employment, extendable by 60 days, and will be limited to individuals performing specialized technical activities. Limited Scope and Territorial Validity of the New Visa: The upcoming highly skilled work-seeking visa will be valid only for Portuguese territory and will not automatically provide access to the Schengen Area. Applicants who fail to secure employment within the permitted period must leave Portugal and wait one year before reapplying.

The upcoming highly skilled work-seeking visa will be valid only for Portuguese territory and will not automatically provide access to the Schengen Area. Applicants who fail to secure employment within the permitted period must leave Portugal and wait one year before reapplying. Tighter Family Reunification Rules Introduced: New family reunification requirements include a minimum two-year legal residence period for sponsors, subject to limited exceptions such as families with minor children. Applications are also subject to enhanced scrutiny regarding housing, financial means, and compliance with integration measures.

New family reunification requirements include a minimum two-year legal residence period for sponsors, subject to limited exceptions such as families with minor children. Applications are also subject to enhanced scrutiny regarding housing, financial means, and compliance with integration measures. Abolition of the “Manifestation of Interest” Pathway: The “manifestation of interest” regularization route was abolished on December 31, 2025, eliminating a pathway that previously allowed some foreign nationals to apply for residence after entering as tourists. Applicants must now generally obtain the appropriate residence visa from their country of origin before entering Portugal.

What Employers Need to Know

Reduced Flexibility for Onshore Hiring: Employers can no longer rely on post-entry regularization options for foreign nationals already in Portugal. Hiring plans must now account for consular visa processing before arrival.

Employers can no longer rely on post-entry regularization options for foreign nationals already in Portugal. Hiring plans must now account for consular visa processing before arrival. Smaller Pool of Job-Seeking Candidates: The forthcoming highly skilled work-seeking visa will be available only to professionals in designated technical fields. This restriction may limit the availability of job-seeking foreign talent once the program is implemented.

The forthcoming highly skilled work-seeking visa will be available only to professionals in designated technical fields. This restriction may limit the availability of job-seeking foreign talent once the program is implemented. Increased Importance of Advance Planning: Assignments, start dates, and relocations must be planned well in advance to accommodate stricter entry and filing requirements. Failure to do so may result in delays or visa refusals.

Assignments, start dates, and relocations must be planned well in advance to accommodate stricter entry and filing requirements. Failure to do so may result in delays or visa refusals. Family Accompaniment May Be More Complex: Enhanced family reunification standards may affect employee relocation decisions. Employers should anticipate additional planning and documentation for dependents.

Enhanced family reunification standards may affect employee relocation decisions. Employers should anticipate additional planning and documentation for dependents. Greater Compliance Exposure: Prior illegal entry or overstay in Portugal now carries clearly defined consequences, including potential visa refusal for up to seven years. Employers should assess immigration histories carefully before sponsoring applications.

Looking Ahead

Uncertainty Around Implementation of the New Visa: Applications for the highly skilled work-seeking visa cannot yet be submitted due to pending implementing regulations. The timing and practical impact of this program remain unclear.

Applications for the highly skilled work-seeking visa cannot yet be submitted due to pending implementing regulations. The timing and practical impact of this program remain unclear. Potential Changes to Citizenship and Naturalization Rules: Additional reforms to Portugal's nationality laws are expected following parliamentary action in late 2025. These proposed changes are under review by the Constitutional Court and are not yet in force.

Additional reforms to Portugal's nationality laws are expected following parliamentary action in late 2025. These proposed changes are under review by the Constitutional Court and are not yet in force. More Predictable but Less Flexible Adjudications: The clarified legal framework may reduce backlogs and inconsistencies in decision-making. However, applicants should expect less discretionary flexibility from immigration authorities.

The clarified legal framework may reduce backlogs and inconsistencies in decision-making. However, applicants should expect less discretionary flexibility from immigration authorities. Long-Term Alignment With European Immigration Models: Portugal's shift toward pre-entry vetting and visa-based control mirrors broader European trends. Over time, this may increase system stability while narrowing alternative entry pathways.

Conclusion

Portugal's immigration reforms mark a decisive transition to a more selective, structured, and pre-entry-focused system. By prioritizing highly skilled migration, restricting family reunification, eliminating post-arrival regularization, and clarifying the consequences of irregular stay, the government has increased predictability while reducing flexibility. Foreign nationals and employers should reassess immigration strategies and timelines to ensure compliance with Portugal's evolving legal landscape.

SRI LANKA: Digital Nomad Visa for Remote Workers Launched

Sri Lanka has officially introduced a new Digital Nomad Visa, allowing foreign nationals to live and work remotely in the country. This visa aims to attract long-stay visitors, boost tourism, and promote knowledge exchange while providing a legal framework for remote workers to reside in Sri Lanka for up to a year. The program allows applicants to bring dependents, access local services, participate in co-working and tourism events, and fully integrate into the local community while earning income from abroad.

Key Points

Purpose of the Visa: The Digital Nomad Visa is designed to promote Sri Lanka as a preferred destination for long-term remote work. It also aims to expand tourism and facilitate global knowledge exchange by attracting skilled international professionals.

The Digital Nomad Visa is designed to promote Sri Lanka as a preferred destination for long-term remote work. It also aims to expand tourism and facilitate global knowledge exchange by attracting skilled international professionals. Residency Benefits: Visa holders can live in Sri Lanka for up to one year, with the option to renew. They can enroll children in local private or international schools and participate in local education programs.

Visa holders can live in Sri Lanka for up to one year, with the option to renew. They can enroll children in local private or international schools and participate in local education programs. Access to Local Services: The visa allows holders to access Sri Lankan telecommunications, internet, and utility services. This enables remote work and daily life without legal or logistical restrictions.

The visa allows holders to access Sri Lankan telecommunications, internet, and utility services. This enables remote work and daily life without legal or logistical restrictions. Professional and Leisure Opportunities: Holders can participate in government or private co-working spaces, ICT programs, and tourism-related events. They may also enter into property rental or lease agreements and open personal bank accounts.

Holders can participate in government or private co-working spaces, ICT programs, and tourism-related events. They may also enter into property rental or lease agreements and open personal bank accounts. Visa Duration and Fees: The visa is valid for one year and can be renewed. Applicants must pay a statutory fee of $500 USD per applicant.

What Applicants Need to Know

Eligibility Criteria: The main applicant must be at least 18 years old and work as a remote worker, freelancer, or business owner whose business is not registered in Sri Lanka, servicing clients exclusively outside Sri Lanka. All income must come from foreign sources.

The main applicant must be at least 18 years old and work as a remote worker, freelancer, or business owner whose business is not registered in Sri Lanka, servicing clients exclusively outside Sri Lanka. All income must come from foreign sources. Financial Requirements: The main applicant must maintain a minimum monthly remittance of $2,000 USD. For applicants with more than two dependents, an additional $500 USD per dependent per month is required.

The main applicant must maintain a minimum monthly remittance of $2,000 USD. For applicants with more than two dependents, an additional $500 USD per dependent per month is required. Dependent Benefits: Dependents can enroll in international or private schools in Sri Lanka and access local services. This makes the visa attractive to families planning to relocate temporarily.

Dependents can enroll in international or private schools in Sri Lanka and access local services. This makes the visa attractive to families planning to relocate temporarily. Professional Integration: Visa holders can participate in co-working spaces, ICT programs, and tourism-related events organized by government or private entities. They can also enter into property rental agreements and open personal bank accounts.

Visa holders can participate in co-working spaces, ICT programs, and tourism-related events organized by government or private entities. They can also enter into property rental agreements and open personal bank accounts. Visa Period and Fees: The Digital Nomad Visa is valid for one year and is renewable. Each applicant must pay a fee of $500 USD to the Department of Immigration and Emigration (DOIE).

Application Procedure

Step 1 – Obtain Recommendation: Applicants must first apply for and receive a recommendation from the Ministry of Digital Economy in Sri Lanka. This step ensures they meet basic eligibility requirements.

Applicants must first apply for and receive a recommendation from the Ministry of Digital Economy in Sri Lanka. This step ensures they meet basic eligibility requirements. Step 2 – Arrival and Medical Clearance: After arriving in Sri Lanka, applicants must complete a mandatory Medical Clearance Certificate. This step confirms that applicants are in good health and fit to reside in the country.

After arriving in Sri Lanka, applicants must complete a mandatory Medical Clearance Certificate. This step confirms that applicants are in good health and fit to reside in the country. Step 3 – Submit Visa Application to DOIE: Following medical clearance, applicants submit their full visa application to the Department of Immigration and Emigration (DOIE). Documentation includes personal, financial, and professional information for the main applicant and any dependents.

Following medical clearance, applicants submit their full visa application to the Department of Immigration and Emigration (DOIE). Documentation includes personal, financial, and professional information for the main applicant and any dependents. Step 4 – Evaluation by DOIE: The DOIE reviews the application, verifies eligibility and supporting documents, and ensures compliance with visa rules.

The DOIE reviews the application, verifies eligibility and supporting documents, and ensures compliance with visa rules. Step 5 – Approval and Issuance: Once the application is approved, the visa is issued. Applicants can legally live, work remotely, and access services in Sri Lanka for the duration of the visa.

Looking Ahead

Potential for Long-Term Growth: The Digital Nomad Visa could position Sri Lanka as a leading remote-work destination in South Asia. Increased long-term visitors could stimulate the local economy and tourism sector.

The Digital Nomad Visa could position Sri Lanka as a leading remote-work destination in South Asia. Increased long-term visitors could stimulate the local economy and tourism sector. Renewable Opportunities: The one-year renewable visa structure allows remote workers to extend their stay based on compliance with the rules. This may encourage long-term professional and family relocation.

The one-year renewable visa structure allows remote workers to extend their stay based on compliance with the rules. This may encourage long-term professional and family relocation. Integration of Families: Dependents' access to schools and services could attract skilled professionals with families, creating a more diverse expatriate community. This strengthens cross-cultural exchange.

Dependents' access to schools and services could attract skilled professionals with families, creating a more diverse expatriate community. This strengthens cross-cultural exchange. Support for Digital Economy: By engaging with ICT programs and co-working spaces, visa holders can contribute to the growth of Sri Lanka's digital and tech sectors. This helps build knowledge networks and promote innovation locally.

By engaging with ICT programs and co-working spaces, visa holders can contribute to the growth of Sri Lanka's digital and tech sectors. This helps build knowledge networks and promote innovation locally. Streamlined Application Expectations: Clear steps from recommendation to medical clearance, application submission, and approval aim to make the process transparent and predictable. This helps attract international applicants seeking a smooth relocation process.

Conclusion

Sri Lanka's new Digital Nomad Visa offers foreign remote workers an opportunity to live, work, and explore the country for up to a year. With benefits for dependents, access to local services, and opportunities for professional and cultural engagement, this program is designed to attract skilled international talent. By providing clear eligibility criteria, financial requirements, and a structured application process, Sri Lanka positions itself as a long-stay, remote-work destination with both economic and social benefits.

