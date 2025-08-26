Responding To I-9 And LCA Audits: Employer Considerations

Government agencies are increasingly auditing employers for compliance with Form I-9 employment verification requirements and Labor Condition Application (LCA) obligations related to H-1B and other work visas. These audits often come with little notice, and mishandling them may result in penalties and business disruption.

Background on I-9 and LCA Audit Procedures

Form I-9 Audits (NOIs): Employers have three business days to provide I-9s after receiving a Notice of Inspection. Employers should notify counsel before submitting documents.



LCA Audits: Employers must maintain Public Access Files (PAFs) for H-1B/E-3 employees. Records must be produced upon request, but responses should be managed with counsel.



Warrants and Subpoenas: Judicial warrants generally must be honored. Administrative warrants do not permit entry to non-public areas without consent. Employers may refuse immediate entry or production where legally appropriate.



Front Desk Personnel and Audit Interactions

Reception staff are often the initial point of contact during government visits. Organizations should consider training front desk personnel to

Ask for identification and the purpose of the visit;

Request copies of audit notices, subpoenas, or warrants;

Direct agents to a waiting area while management and counsel are contacted; and

Disallow entry to non-public areas without a judicial warrant.

Importance of Rapid Response Plans

A tailored compliance plan may help prepare staff, minimize liability, and allow for a measured response. A plan might include:

Written protocols and scripts for front-line staff;

A call tree for immediate notification of counsel;

Employee training and mock audits; and

Clear procedures for document handling and post-audit remediation.

Bottom Line

A government audit is not the time to improvise. Employers should work with counsel to create and rehearse a rapid response plan before agents arrive.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.