President Trump Issues New Travel Ban: 19 Countries Face Restrictions Starting June 9, 2025

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that places restrictions on certain foreign nationals from entering the U.S., citing the need to protect the U.S. from foreign terrorists and other national security and public safety threats...

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.

Highlights

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that places restrictions on certain foreign nationals from entering the U.S., citing the need to protect the U.S. from foreign terrorists and other national security and public safety threats.

Certain foreign nationals of 12 countries will be fully restricted from entering the U.S., and certain foreign nationals of seven countries will be partially restricted from entering the U.S.

This Holland & Knight alert discusses the scope of restrictions, reasons for and exceptions to the bans, as well as anticipated legal challenges.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on June 4, 2025, placing restrictions on certain foreign nationals from entering the U.S., effective June 9, 2025. President Trump cited the need to protect the U.S. from foreign terrorists and other national security and public safety threats.

According to the proclamation, certain foreign nationals of 12 countries will be fully restricted from entering the U.S., and certain foreign nationals of seven countries will be partially restricted from entering the U.S.

This Holland & Knight alert discusses the scope of restrictions, reasons for and exceptions to the bans, as well as anticipated legal challenges.

Countries Fully Restricted

Afghanistan Equatorial Guinea Libya Burma Eritrea Somalia Chad Haiti Sudan Republic of the Congo Iran Yemen

Countries Partially Restricted

Burundi Cuba Laos Sierra Leone Togo Turkmenistan Venezuela

Scope of Restrictions

Certain foreign nationals from the 12 fully restricted countries will be prohibited from entering the U.S. For the seven partially restricted countries, entry is prohibited for immigrants (those applying for U.S. permanent residence) and non-immigrants seeking B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M and J visas. This includes temporary visitors for business or pleasure, students and participants in exchange programs. Foreign nationals of partially restricted countries who are seeking entry to the U.S. in non-prohibited visa categories can also expect to see reduced validity periods.

While Egypt is not on the ban list, it is under review to confirm whether its current screening and vetting capabilities are adequate.

Reasons for the Bans

The Trump Administration has cited several reasons for these restrictions, including:

deficient screening and vetting protocols

risks of overstaying U.S. visas

historic failure to accept back removable nationals

national security concerns

counterterrorism efforts

Exceptions to the Bans

The restrictions do not apply to:

foreign nationals who currently hold a valid U.S. visa

legal permanent residents

dual citizens entering the U.S. with a passport from a non-restricted country

athletes traveling for major sporting events such as the World Cup or Olympics

immediate relatives with clear and convincing evidence of identity and family relationship

adoptions

Afghan Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs)

U.S. government employee SIVs

immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities escaping persecution in Iran

Anticipated Legal Challenges

The ban is expected to face legal challenges similar to those encountered during President Trump's first term. The previous ban was ultimately upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.