6 June 2025

DHS To Increase Efforts To Review Immigration Records And Address Visa Overstays

Natalie Gorelishvili

On June 4, 2025, following the terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced new measures – together with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) – to enhance the review of immigration records and address visa overstays. These efforts will include the following key actions:

  • USCIS, CBP, and ICE will more closely review immigration records to identify individuals who have overstayed their visas;
  • ICE will prioritize investigating and apprehending suspected visa overstays through stronger enforcement actions;
  • USCIS, CBP, and ICE will initiate expedited removal, apply legal penalties, and impose bars on future entry into the United States; and
  • USCIS will revise policies to tighten enforcement related to the issuance of visitor visas and the Visa Waiver Program to reduce overstay rates.

