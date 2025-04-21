ARTICLE
21 April 2025

Kaplan Interviewed On The Price Of Business Podcast

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Taft partner Aaron H. Kaplan was recently interviewed on the podcast, the Price of Business with Kevin Price, on April 3. In the episode, "Power, Betrayal, and Billions: Succession Law Through the Murdoch Lens,"...
Taft partner Aaron H. Kaplan was recently interviewed on the podcast, the Price of Business with Kevin Price, on April 3. In the episode, "Power, Betrayal, and Billions: Succession Law Through the Murdoch Lens," Kaplan and Price discuss the Rupert Murdoch succession and the future of his companies and empire.

To listen to the full episode, visit here.

Kaplan focuses his practice on estate planning, probate administration and trust administration, providing counsel to individuals, families, small businesses and tax-exempt organizations.

