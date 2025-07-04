Three Pryor Cashman Partners Included In Spear's Family Lawyers Index 2025

Pryor Cashman Partners and Family Law Group co-chairs Judy Poller, Ronnie Schindel, and Donald Schuck have been ranked "Recommended" in the Spear's US Family Lawyers Index 2025, which spotlights the leading US-based family lawyers who work with high net worth (HNW) clients.

Spear's notes that Judy is "the family lawyer of choice for notable HNWs" and highlights her high-profile clientele, including Scarlett Johansson and Drew Barrymore. Judy told Spear's: "I do everything from prenuptial agreements to paternity suits, divorce, cohabitation issues ... the whole gamut."

Spear's praises Ronnie as "a formidable and skilled attorney" with a loyal client base that includes leaders in real estate, business, and entertainment. Renowned for his courtroom advocacy and negotiation skills, Spear's highlights Ronnie's role as a faculty member at the National Family Law Trial Institute, which trains divorce lawyers nationwide.

Don is recognized by Spear's for his distinguished track record representing clients from sectors including finance, medicine, sports, and politics. He also serves on the board of the International Academy of Family Lawyers' US division and holds leadership roles in several other legal associations.

Spear's notes that its list of "top U.S. family lawyers for HNWs" features attorneys selected for their deep understanding of state-by-state court systems and their expertise in navigating the legal and financial complexities of high-profile cases.

