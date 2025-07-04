Legacy Management – Creating Tailwinds For The Successful Family (Podcast)

Partner Jon Forster and Of Counsel John DeStefano will discuss legacy management and how to optimize client outcomes for successful families by using artificial intelligence and BakerHostetler's fintech application, FinClar. The discussion includes real-world examples and success stories of how FinClar enabled families by democratizing data for family use, improving advisor collaboration, promoting clear decision-making and reducing long-term costs. They will also share how tech can foster family communication to ensure that the next generation is best positioned to steward family resources into the future.
Key Takeaways:
- Increase portfolio alpha by finding the untapped value of legacy management.
- Improve clarity in decision-making by offering digestible data to stakeholders.
- Increase efficiency in implementation and ongoing plan maintenance.
- Minimize postmortem administration delays and costs.
- Equip the next generation to understand and manage the family legacy.
- Unite financial, legal and tax advisors to form a collaborative ensemble.
