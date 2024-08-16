ARTICLE
16 August 2024

"Developments In Corporate Compliance And Enforcement," Compliance And White Collar Defense Team 2024 Mid-Year Report

We are pleased to share with you our highly anticipated 2024 Mid-Year Report, a collaborative effort by our esteemed Compliance and White Collar Defense team.
Authors
We are pleased to share with you our highly anticipated 2024 Mid-Year Report, a collaborative effort by our esteemed Compliance and White Collar Defense team. This report encapsulates a wealth of knowledge in the form of ten insightful articles, each addressing key topics empowering you with guidance and strategies to stay ahead in an ever-changing business environment.

Jones Walker attorneys Mark Cunningham, Alex Breckinridge, Nadia de la Houssaye, Andy Lee, Mike Magner, Dan Martin, Rachel Moody, Keiana Palmer, Avery Pardee, Graham Ryan, Rick Schroeder, Marion Strauss, Don Washington, David Weinstein, and Davis Williams delve into critical areas impacting businesses like yours. The articles in this report cover a diverse range of subjects, including:

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Corporate Compliance Programs
  • OFAC and Export Control Enforcement Trends
  • Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
  • Impact of DOJ Whistleblower Pilot Program
  • Good Faith Defense in Government Enforcement Actions
  • Healthcare Fraud & Abuse
  • ESG Enforcement Actions
  • Criminalization of Marine-Incident Deaths
  • Government Scrutiny of Mergers & Acquisitions

To download a copy of the report, please click here.

