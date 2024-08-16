We are pleased to share with you our highly anticipated 2024 Mid-Year Report, a collaborative effort by our esteemed Compliance and White Collar Defense team. This report encapsulates a wealth of knowledge in the form of ten insightful articles, each addressing key topics empowering you with guidance and strategies to stay ahead in an ever-changing business environment.

Jones Walker attorneys Mark Cunningham, Alex Breckinridge, Nadia de la Houssaye, Andy Lee, Mike Magner, Dan Martin, Rachel Moody, Keiana Palmer, Avery Pardee, Graham Ryan, Rick Schroeder, Marion Strauss, Don Washington, David Weinstein, and Davis Williams delve into critical areas impacting businesses like yours. The articles in this report cover a diverse range of subjects, including:

Artificial Intelligence

Corporate Compliance Programs

OFAC and Export Control Enforcement Trends

Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

Impact of DOJ Whistleblower Pilot Program

Good Faith Defense in Government Enforcement Actions

Healthcare Fraud & Abuse

ESG Enforcement Actions

Criminalization of Marine-Incident Deaths

Government Scrutiny of Mergers & Acquisitions

To download a copy of the report, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.