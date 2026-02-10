ARTICLE
10 February 2026

The Power Of Law In Dictatorships – Professor Ben Nathans On The Soviet Dissident Movement (Podcast)

SP
Squire Patton Boggs LLP

Contributor

Squire Patton Boggs LLP logo

Squire Patton Boggs is a full service global law firm providing insight at the point where law, business and government meet, giving you a voice, supporting your ambitions and achieving successful outcomes.

With a multidisciplinary team of over 1,500 lawyers in over 40 offices across four continents, we are well-established geographically with strong local and regional positions in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, and our practice experience spans all key sectors.

Explore Firm Details
In our latest episode of Bad News, Good Lawyers, host Tom Firestone, head of our Government Investigations & White Collar Practice, is joined by Benjamin Nathans...
United States Criminal Law
Tom Firestone
Squire Patton Boggs LLP are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Technology and Law Firm industries

In our latest episode of Bad News, Good Lawyers, host Tom Firestone, head of our Government Investigations & White Collar Practice, is joined by Benjamin Nathans, Alan Charles Kors Endowed Term Professor of History at the University of Pennsylvania.

They discuss Professor Nathans' Pulitzer Prize-winning book, To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement, and explore the role of law in dictatorships, including the concept of "civil obedience" and how a dictatorship's own laws can be used to combat it.

Listen now

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Tom Firestone
Tom Firestone
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More