18 November 2025

Backdating, Bar Mitzvahs, And The Namibian Getaway: The Comverse Scandal Unraveled (Podcast)

Diana R. Shaw and Tatiana Sainati
Step into the world of high-stakes corporate intrigue with this episode of Wicked Coin, where hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati are joined by special guest Ira Mirsky for a dive deep into the notorious Comverse Technology stock option backdating scandal. Discover how a rising telecom star became the epicenter of one of the era's most elaborate financial frauds, unravel the mechanics of backdating, and follow the jaw-dropping flight of CEO Kobi Alexander from the boardroom to self-imposed exile in Namibia - complete with a legendary bar mitzvah! With expert legal analysis, real-world cautionary tales, and facts that feel like fiction, this must-listen episode exposes what really happens when power, deception, and accountability collide.

Diana R. Shaw
Tatiana Sainati
