Founder Fraud 101: What Investors Need To Know

Two Ballard Spahr lawyers share red flags and diligence tips to help reduce risk when high-growth startups mislead stakeholders.

High-growth startups inspire a lot of excitement, and increasingly, a lot of scrutiny.

Over the past several years, federal prosecutors have brought headline-grabbing cases against startup founders who were once viewed as visionaries. That's obviously not great for the founder, but these cases can also cause economic and reputational issues for other stakeholders in the company, including investors.

As federal enforcement agencies investigate founder misconduct, they are also examining the role of investors, their diligence processes and the opportunities they may have missed to detect fraud earlier.

Even if the investor won't be subject to criminal or civil charges, their reputation for doing good diligence and exposing fraud is in jeopardy — sometimes, in front of the public eye.

Here's what investors can learn from these cases, and how to spot trouble before it spirals.

An era of high-profile founder fraud

Federal prosecutors have aggressively pursued criminal charges in cases where founders misled customers, investors and acquirers. While every case looks different, familiar themes consistently surface:

Inflated metrics or customer data

Misrepresentations to lenders or acquirers

Hidden weaknesses in financial or operational systems

A culture of "growth at all costs"

In United States v. Charlie Javice and Oliver Amar, for example, a startup founder and her chief growth officer were found to have perpetrated a $175 million fraud on a financial institution by lying about the number of customers the company had. When the company asked to see proof of these customers, the defendants hired a data scientist to fabricate a list of millions of customers they did not have.

These kinds of cases highlight the lengths to which once-darling founders have gone to cash in. Once prosecutors start digging, investors are increasingly drawn into the process, sometimes as witnesses, sometimes as potential gatekeepers who should have spotted issues earlier.

In addition to the cost and drain of going through a legal process, such an interrogation may highlight the inadequacies of the investors' diligence process and harm the investor's reputation.

Why are investors under the laser if they're the ones who've been defrauded?

When a founder's fraud comes to light, the public often asks questions like:

How did it get this far given the rounds of investment the company did?

Did investors ask the right questions?

Were these gaps in diligence avoidable without hindsight?

Did anyone raise concerns internally — and if so, what happened next?

Nobody expects investors to run diligence like an audit. But investors are expected to have a baseline of skepticism, especially in transactions involving rapid growth, unconventional business models or unusually charismatic founders. The more sophisticated the investor, the higher the expectation.

What red flags should investors look out for?

From the recent wave of founder-fraud cases, several patterns stand out:

Metrics that are too good to be true

Explosive customer growth, unheard-of conversion rates, or suspiciously high revenue per user should trigger deeper verification.

Unusual hesitation or over-curated information

Founders who resist sharing raw data—or who provide overly polished reports—may be managing perception instead of demonstrating transparency.

Lack of basic corporate controls

Missing financial policies, weak compliance teams, and informal processes can signal broader cultural issues.

Overreliance on founder charisma

When investor conviction is based more on personality than on data, risk escalates quickly.

Four things investors might do to protect themselves

Building practical safeguards that reduce both legal and reputational exposure can help investors avoid being in any unfortunate headlines. Here's what that looks like:

1) Probe the numbers: Ask for source data. Validate customer claims. Request logs, bank statements, and operational records, not just slide decks.

2) Evaluate the culture: Is the team incentivized to hit numbers at any cost? Are internal processes respected or bypassed?

3) Understand the regulatory touchpoints: For companies interacting with financial data, consumer information, or emerging tech (like virtual currencies), regulatory friction points matter—and gaps can signal risk.

4) Document the diligence process: If fraud is uncovered later, the public (and worse, limited partners of a fund) may ask: What did you look at? Who did you speak to? What concerns were raised?

Clear documentation provides protection.

In general, transactions involving high-growth startups can yield high rewards, but they can also be risky. Founders under pressure may stretch the truth; investors eager to get into the next breakout company may suspend skepticism.

But when fraud is uncovered, every player involved is scrutinized. Diligence is no longer just good practice, it's a risk-management strategy. With better detection, stronger processes, and a more proactive approach, investors can avoid being surprised by fraud — and avoid becoming part of the story when something goes wrong.

Originally published by Technical.ly, 29 December 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.