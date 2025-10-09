JONES DAY TALKS®: An Insider's Look At Trends In Prosecuting And Defending Multinational, High-Profile Corruption Cases

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Different legal frameworks, enforcement priorities, and
investigations procedures across jurisdictions all present
regulatory and compliance challenges for multinational
corporates.
Jones Day's Investigations and White Collar Practice leader
Ted Chung and partner Veronica Dragalin, former Chief of the
Anti-corruption Prosecution Office for the Republic of Moldova and
assistant U.S. Attorney General in Los Angeles, talk about global
trends in cross-border investigations and enforcement.