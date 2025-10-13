Reilly Featured In Profiles In Leadership Journal's "Women Worth Watching" Series

Pryor Cashman Partner Katherine Reilly, a member of the firm's White Collar + Regulatory Enforcement Group, was featured in Profiles in Leadership Journal as part of their "Women Worth Watching" series.

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.

Article Insights

Pryor Cashman LLP are most popular: within Wealth Management, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and International Law topic(s)

Pryor Cashman Partner Katherine Reilly, a member of the firm's White Collar + Regulatory Enforcement Group, was featured in Profiles in Leadership Journal as part of their "Women Worth Watching" series.

In her profile, Kate reflects on her career journey, from aspiring to follow in her father's bankruptcy law footsteps to discovering her true calling during an internship at the U.S. Attorney's Office. She shares how this transformative experience led her to serve over a decade as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, including as Chief of the Complex Frauds & Cybercrime Unit.

Kate highlights the impact of that pivotal summer early in her career:

"The summer I spent at the U.S. Attorney's Office transformed my future. I saw dedicated, talented lawyers work hard to determine what was right and then to do whatever that was, whether it meant bringing cases or declining them, pursuing long sentences or helping people avoid prison. I could not imagine a better job."

Now a Partner at Pryor Cashman, Kate continues to advocate for clients navigating complex legal challenges, drawing on her extensive courtroom and investigative experience. Beyond her professional achievements, Kate supports the New York City Urban Debate League.

Read the full article in Profiles in Leadership Journal using the link below or the attachment above to learn more about Kate's inspiring path and leadership in law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.