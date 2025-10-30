From Virtual Assets To Elder Abuse: Tackling Financial Crime In 2025

The 2025 ABA Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference concluded on Oct. 16, 2025, hosting over 450 attendees. Among them were our own Sherry Tomac...

Throughout the conference, one theme kept surfacing: Fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) are converging more than ever. As financial crime schemes grow more complex, it is clear that strong, integrated AML and fraud prevention programs are no longer optional — they are essential.

At Ankura, we help businesses design, implement, and enhance these programs to stay ahead of evolving threats. Whether you are building from the ground up or refining an existing framework, our team is here to support you — especially in managing high-risk areas like virtual assets, cannabis banking, fintech sponsorship, check fraud, identity theft, and elder financial abuse. These complex and rapidly shifting domains require tailored strategies, deep expertise, and a proactive approach to risk.

