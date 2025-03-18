Peeling Back The Bruising History Of The Banana Trade (Podcast)

self

Join hosts Diana Shaw and Tatiana Sainati as they explore the fascinating and dark history of the banana trade in the latest episode of Wicked Coin. From the entrepreneurial spirit of Minor Cooper Keith in the late 1800s to the rise of the United Fruit Company and its impact on Central and South America, this episode uncovers the shocking tale of corruption, labor exploitation, and political manipulation that shaped the banana industry. Discover how a seemingly innocent fruit found itself at the center of power struggles, economic monopolies, and even terrorist funding. It's bananas!

