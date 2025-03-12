How The Anti-Bribery Law Pause Will Impact Companies And Big Law

Cadwalader partner Martin Weinstein was featured as a guest on the March 6 episode of Bloomberg Law's "On the Merits" podcast, speaking about the recent executive order pausing the initiation of new investigations under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

Cadwalader partner Martin Weinstein was featured as a guest on the March 6 episode of Bloomberg Law's "On the Merits" podcast, speaking about the recent executive order pausing the initiation of new investigations under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

President Trump recently signed an executive order pausing the initiation of new FCPA investigations while the attorney general works on new guidelines. The FCPA, which aims to prevent US businesses from using bribery to win foreign business, has been increasingly enforced over the last couple decades.

In the podcast, Martin discusses the impacts of the law and the possible future effects on business if enforcement is stopped or lessened.

Listen to the episode on Spotify here (subscription required).

