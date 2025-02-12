Energy Transition And Infrastructure In Africa

As Africa embarks on a transformative journey toward sustainable development, the energy transition and infrastructure sectors are at the forefront of this evolution. The continent is witnessing an unprecedented shift toward renewable energy sources, driven by a combination of abundant natural resources, technological advancements, and supportive regulatory frameworks. This transition is not only pivotal for addressing the pressing challenges of energy security and climate change but also for unlocking new economic opportunities and fostering inclusive growth.

As a growing number of companies begin to prioritize energy transition, we are seeing an increase in the pool of investors with an interest in the African renewables sector. Where previously represented largely by specialist funds and "green" energy developers, we are increasingly seeing interest from upstream oil and gas companies keen on portfolio diversification, energy off-takers in a range of sectors (from mining to telecoms and retail), as well as private equity firms and investment funds. We anticipate that such cross-sector engagement will lead to strategic growth in projects focused on energy transition. As the possibility of extending the grid to remote populations will not be commercially viable in the short term, we are seeing a push from governments and multilaterals in the promotion of off-grid power generation as an alternative solution to electrification. We anticipate that greenfield off-grid and mini-grid projects will reduce grid-interface risk in project development, and are likely to be an attractive option to new entrants and smaller developers.

Jones Day lawyers have significant experience in key technological advancements that are transforming the continent's energy landscape. These innovations are not only enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of energy production but also making it more accessible to a broader population. Across Africa, Jones Day lawyers have participated in solar photovoltaic, wind energy, hydropower, geothermal energy, energy-efficiency technologies, bioenergy, and waste-to-energy projects. These technological advancements are playing a crucial role in Africa's energy transition, helping to create a more sustainable, reliable, and inclusive energy future for the continent.

Advised the management team of Lekela Power in connection with Africa's biggest renewable energy deal. Lekela is Africa's largest pure-play renewable energy independent power producer. It is being sold by Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure, and Mainstream Renewable Power, a global wind and solar company, to Infinity Global Energy, a joint venture between Infinity Worldwide Investments and Africa Finance Corporation.

Advised the Emerging Africa & Asia Infrastructure Fund and the Nederlandse Financierings Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. ("FMO"), acting as co-mandated lead arrangers, alongside Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH. The overall investment is more than €105million, of which €84million is external debt. Scheduled for completion in 2026, the Kolda solar power plant marks a milestone in the development of renewable energies in Senegal. It is the first solar project in the Casamance region and the largest photovoltaic project in West Africa to incorporate a battery energy storage system.

Advising TotalEnergies on the sale of its interest in a Nigerian gas JV that holds 18licenses in the Niger Delta.

