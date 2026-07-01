Which Carcinogens Are Linked To The Aeromarine Landfill In Keyport?

In Keyport, New Jersey, rising concerns about cancer cases, particularly along First Street, have left many residents questioning whether environmental factors may be contributing to these diagnoses.

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In Keyport, New Jersey, rising concerns about cancer cases, particularly along First Street, have left many residents questioning whether environmental factors may be contributing to these diagnoses.

One location at the center of concern is the former Aeromarine landfill. Although the site was closed in 1979, it has never been fully remediated, and past environmental testing has identified several hazardous substances. Although a direct link between the landfill and the reported cases has not been confirmed, understanding the chemicals found at the site can help provide important context for residents.

Which Chemicals Have Been Found at the Aeromarine Landfill?

Environmental investigations, most notably a 2010 assessment, identified multiple known or suspected carcinogens at the Keyport, New Jersey landfill and nearby shoreline areas, including:

Benzene: A chemical commonly associated with industrial waste and gasoline, which is linked to leukemia and other blood-related cancers.

A chemical commonly associated with industrial waste and gasoline, which is linked to leukemia and other blood-related cancers. Arsenic: A toxic metal connected to cancers of the lung, bladder, skin, and more.

A toxic metal connected to cancers of the lung, bladder, skin, and more. Lead: Known for its effects on the brain and nervous system, lead exposure has also been associated with certain cancers.

Known for its effects on the brain and nervous system, lead exposure has also been associated with certain cancers. Vinyl Chloride: A chemical used in the production of plastics and strongly linked to rare liver cancers.

A chemical used in the production of plastics and strongly linked to rare liver cancers. PCBs (Polychlorinated Biphenyls): Industrial chemicals banned decades ago but still persistent in the environment. PCBs have been associated with cancer and immune system damage.

These substances are commonly flagged in environmental investigations because of their potential long-term health impacts especially when found near residential areas.

Why These Chemicals Matter

For many residents, the concern isn’t just that these chemicals exist it’s how they might move beyond the landfill. suggest that contamination at the Aeromarine site may not be fully contained.

Polluted groundwater has been observed flowing toward nearby waterways, including Raritan Bay. Soil and sediment around the site have shown signs of contamination. Investigators are evaluating whether vapors from underground chemicals could enter nearby homes.

Wilentz is Investigating the Keyport Cancer Cluster

Situations involving environmental contamination are often complex. Understanding what substances have been found at the Aeromarine landfill is one step toward understanding potential risks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.