How New Hampshire Is Tackling Food Waste

Published: Union Leader

November 17, 2024

Q: What opportunities does New Hampshire's new food waste law create for businesses in New Hampshire?

A: Beginning in February 2025, New Hampshire will join several of its New England neighbors to require certain food waste generators to divert their waste from landfills and incinerators to local composting facilities. Under the new law, persons that generate one ton or more of food waste per week must separate that waste from other solid waste and divert it to an alternative disposal facility—if such a facility exists within 20 miles and has the capacity to process the waste. The law will affect large-quantity food waste generators, such as hotels, grocers, and restaurants, and may affect public institutions like schools, hospitals, and correctional facilities.

The introduction of New Hampshire's food waste law creates significant opportunities to meet the growing need for sustainable waste solutions. The law incentivizes the development of more robust composting infrastructure, encouraging both large and small companies to expand their services and capacity to handle the increased volume of food waste that can be diverted from landfills. Expanding operations, increasing hauling services, and investing in new composting facilities will be necessary to build infrastructure in the State where it is currently lacking, and to meet the growing demand as food waste generators work to comply with the law.

Food waste accounts for an estimated 22-24% of landfill waste; Granite Staters sent an estimated 180,500 tons of food waste to landfills in 2021. The success of New Hampshire's food waste law will depend on businesses and industries capitalizing on new opportunities to expand processing capacity and meet the growing demand for food waste diversion. New Hampshire is well-positioned to replicate the success of food waste bans like Massachusetts', which has achieved a 13.2% reduction in waste.

New Hampshire's food waste law is an important step toward reducing food waste in the State by addressing waste after it's been produced. While the broader challenge of food waste must also tackle inefficiencies across the supply chain, reduce waste at the source, and improve recovery systems, this law creates a valuable opportunity for businesses to play a central role in advancing a more sustainable and resilient food system. While businesses generating more than 1 ton of food waste per week are mandated to comply, all businesses—regardless of size—can and may choose to adopt food waste diversion practices. Food waste diversion is achievable at smaller scale as well; neighboring Vermont, for example, requires all food waste to be composted, offering a model for broader participation.

Businesses that participate in food waste diversion will reduce landfill waste and climate-changing methane emissions while positioning themselves as private-sector leaders in sustainability. As public awareness of environmental issues like food waste grows, companies that invest in solutions will be able to contribute to their communities, strengthen their brand image, attract top talent, and contribute to lasting value for their businesses and the environment.

