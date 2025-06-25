ARTICLE
25 June 2025

M&A And Investments In The German Defense Sector

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
The European defense market is changing: record investments, rapid technological advances and geopolitical challenges...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Dr. Hendrik Röhricht,Udo Herbert Olgemöller,Alexander Wüpper
+4 Authors
The European defense market is changing: record investments, rapid technological advances and geopolitical challenges are shaping the industry. Our latest publication "M&A and investments in the defense sector —A German perspective" provides a detailed overview of the current market situation, key regulatory aspects, and trends that will determine the future of investments in the German defense sector.

The guide examines the entire investment cycle—from the pre-investment phase and the analysis of regulatory framework and required clearances, to due diligence and transaction structuring, to integration and exit strategies.

The most important topics:

  • A look at the growing role of private equity and venture capital investors as well as the upcoming M&A cycle
  • Navigation through the German foreign direct investment regime and the regulatory framework of the defense sector
  • Overview of the challenges of contracting and pricing in the sector
  • ESG aspects and challenges in financing
  • Best practices for due diligence, contract drafting, and integration

Whether you are a financial investor, defense prime, or a defense tech start-up—this publication offers valuable insights into the complexity of investments in the German defense sector.

You can request the full guide here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Dr. Hendrik Röhricht
Dr. Hendrik Röhricht
Udo Herbert Olgemöller
Udo Herbert Olgemöller
Hartmut Krause
Hartmut Krause
Alexander Wüpper
Alexander Wüpper
Dr Stefan Witte
Dr Stefan Witte
Dr Jan-Benedikt Fischer
Dr Jan-Benedikt Fischer
Johannes Schmidt
Johannes Schmidt
