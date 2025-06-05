ARTICLE
5 June 2025

Alternative Power Plays: Solving The Power Demand Challenge With Dynamic Line Rating Technology (Podcast)

How can digital infrastructure unlock electric grid capacity? Dynamic line ratings, or DLR, is a technology used by utilities to optimize the electrical carrying capacity of power lines.
Alan M. Seltzer and John F. Povilaitis
How can digital infrastructure unlock electric grid capacity? Dynamic line ratings, or DLR, is a technology used by utilities to optimize the electrical carrying capacity of power lines. DLR helps them account for real-time issues like weather and dynamically adjust the maximum capacity for a line.

Today, LineVision is the only DLR provider using tower-mounted optical sensors today. Their patented non-contact LIDAR platform is mounted to transmission structures rather than to live lines, which increases the safety, operational efficiency, and accuracy of data collected without interfering with the conductors.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis speak with Steve Hambric, Chief Revenue Officer at LineVision. They talk about how LineVision's tower-mounted sensors compare to the other segments in the market, the depth of information their technology is capable of gathering and what the future of this technology might look like. According to Hambric, LineVision's non-contact sensors collect critical information to unlock additional capacity on existing lines, provide insight into conductor health, and detect anomalies and risks.

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

