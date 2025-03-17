Alternative Power Plays: The U.S. Power Grid Is Struggling – What Needs To Change Now

The U.S. electric grid is experiencing unprecedented demand growth driven by data centers, manufacturing, and increased electrification.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis are joined by Rob Gramlich, President of Grid Strategies. Rob breaks down the numbers behind this surge in demand and discusses its implications for grid reliability, power markets, and electricity prices. He highlights which regions are facing the highest load growth, identifies bottlenecks in interconnection and transmission, and outlines what policymakers and utilities must do now to ensure the grid can accommodate this demand without causing skyrocketing costs or reliability issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.