The Confidentiality Trap

In 2013, a crime novel called The Cuckoo's Calling landed at bookstores in the U.K. An unknown author named Robert Galbraith, whom the publisher described as a former British military police investigator, had apparently decided to try his hand at writing. The book received solid reviews, especially for a debut release. But sales were modest. It was hardly a hit.

Then an anonymous Twitter user contacted a columnist at The Sunday Times of London with a bold claim—that Robert Galbraith was in fact J.K. Rowling. When the newspaper commissioned a forensic analysis that compared Rowling's writing style with Galbraith's, it found striking similarities. It took the evidence to Rowling's publisher, which confirmed that The Cuckoo's Calling and Harry Potter were indeed written by the same author. The truth promptly came out. Sales of the book surged.

The mysterious tip to the Times might look like a clever marketing ploy. It turned out, however, that a lawyer at Russells Solicitors, the law firm that represented Rowling, had secretly disclosed Galbraith's true identity to his wife's friend. That's who was behind the leak. Ultimately, the lawyer's name came out, and he faced regulatory discipline. Rowling also pursued legal action against the firm, which issued a public apology, reimbursed the author's legal fees and made a donation to a veteran-support charity as part of the resolution. It was a total fiasco.

When the scandal broke, I was a very junior lawyer. My first thought was one of utter disbelief: How could a lawyer representing one of the biggest authors of all time do such a thing? What was he thinking? Then I started to feel a little nervous. Like anyone else, I talked about my job with friends and family. A quick succession of thoughts arose in my mind: Had I crossed a line at some point? Did I ever say more than I should have? If so, would my mistake get back to a client? What would that mean for me and my firm?

For a period, I didn't know who I could speak to or what I could say about work. When I told lawyer friends about my concern, I discovered that I wasn't alone. Far from it. One person confessed that he saw every work-related conversation as a "minefield." He worried that, at any moment, he might slip up and inadvertently disclose confidential information.

I've also noticed, over the years, that some senior lawyers inflame this culture of anxiety by refusing to engage in even idle workplace chitchat. I remember bumping into a former colleague who I'd worked with on a file for about two years. Innocently, I asked how the matter turned out. "It's done," she said tersely. That likely meant it had settled on confidential terms, but the tone of the reply suggested that it was inappropriate to have inquired at all. Earlier in my career, I tried to make casual conversation with a senior lawyer who was heading out of town for the weekend. "Where are you off to," I said, "if you don't mind my asking?" He answered, "I do mind, actually," and made it clear that I should be more respectful.

Other veteran lawyers, by contrast, talk openly about casework in a manner that's downright shocking. I was once at a mediation, across the table from a prominent lawyer as the opposing counsel. During a break, he started telling someone in the hallway about the matter, revealing not only sensitive details but client names. It was an obvious professional breach. But it's not the only time I've heard someone so senior divulge privileged information with impunity.

The cumulative effect of observing such contradictory behaviour—one lawyer's unwillingness to discuss an objectively anodyne subject, another lawyer's careless disclosure of confidential information—is enough to drive someone mad. What on earth, you might wonder, is the accepted etiquette on how lawyers should talk about work?