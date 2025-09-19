In That Case: CC/Devas (Mauritius) Ltd. v. Antrix Corp. Ltd. (Video)

self

In the Public Interest is excited to continue In That Case, its third annual miniseries examining notable decisions recently issued by the US Supreme Court. In this episode, guest host Daniel Volchok, the Vice Chair of WilmerHale's Appellate and Supreme Court Litigation Practice, speaks with Dave Bowker, the Partner-in-Charge of the Washington DC office and chair of the International Litigation practice, about CC/Devas (Mauritius) Ltd. v. Antrix Corp. Ltd., a unique case involving questions surrounding the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) and the ability of U.S. courts to exercise personal jurisdiction over foreign states.

Bowker outlines each step of the case, describing its beginnings as a contract dispute in India and its journey to the Supreme Court. Volchok and Bowker further discuss the Court's unanimous 9-0 reversal of the Ninth Circuit's decision, certifying that the FSIA does not require proof of minimum contacts and jurisdiction can be effectively established through exception to immunity and service of process.

