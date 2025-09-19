Civil Litigation: What To Expect In A California Civil Lawsuit

Lawsuits can seem daunting, especially if you've never been involved in one before. Whether you're considering taking someone to court or have just been served with legal papers, understanding the basics of civil litigation in California can help you feel more informed and prepared. This guide offers a clear and concise overview of the stages of a lawsuit, along with practical tips for navigating the process.

Understanding the Basis: What is a Civil Action?

In Litigation, general civil cases typically involve disputes about contracts, property damage, or personal injury. Civil cases are divided into categories, depending on how much money is owed or at issue:

A lawsuit valued at more than $35,000.00 is referred to as an unlimited civil action .

. A lawsuit valued at $35,000.00 or less is referred to as a limited civil action .

. A lawsuit valued at $12,500.00 or less can be filed in Small Claims Court.

A lawsuit that requires exceptional Judicial Management (see Rule 3.400 of the California Rules of Court) is classified as a complex civil action.

Step 1: The Complaint

The process begins when the Plaintiff (the person filing the lawsuit) files a Complaint with the court. This document outlines the factual background, legal claims, and the relief sought (such as monetary damages or an injunction). The Complaint, along with the Summons, must be formally served (delivered) on the Defendant (the person being sued).

Step 2: Responding to the Complaint

If you are served with a Complaint, you typically have 30 days to file a response, which may involve filing an Answer (admitting or denying the allegations) or a Demurrer (a challenge to the lawsuit). Failure to respond timely can lead to a default judgment against you.

Step 3: Discovery

Once the parties' initial filings are complete, the case enters discovery—a formal process where each party gathers information and evidence. This may include:

Interrogatories: Written questions that must be answered under oath

Written questions that must be answered under oath Requests for Production: Demands for documents, records, or other tangible evidence

Demands for documents, records, or other tangible evidence Requests for Admission: Requests to confirm or deny specific facts

Requests to confirm or deny specific facts Deposition: Sworn, out-of-court testimony recorded by a court reporter

Step 4: Motions, Settlement Discussions, and Alternative Dispute Resolutions (ADR)

Motions are formal written requests asking the court to issue orders. Motions can be filed before, during, or after trial. Any party may file a Motion. The opposing party may challenge the Motion by filing an Opposition to the Motion.

Courts often prefer that parties resolve their disputes without the need for court intervention. Many cases settle before trial through negotiation, mediation, or arbitration.

Mediation involves the use of a neutral third party (usually a retired judge or experienced attorney) who facilitates resolving the conflict by finding a mutually agreeable resolution.

Arbitration is a private, legally binding process where one or more neutral arbitrators render a decision after hearing both sides.

Step 5: Trial

If the case doesn't settle, it goes to trial, where each party presents evidence and arguments to a judge or jury. Depending on the complexity of the case, a trial can last hours, days, or even weeks.

Step 6: Post-Trial and Appeals

Following a trial, the appellate process offers a second chance to challenge legal errors that may have adversely affected the outcome of the case. Appeals are a complicated and often overwhelming process. At Madison Law, our experienced and qualified attorneys are ready to guide you through every step of the appeals process with skill and care.

Final Thoughts: Tips for Navigating a Lawsuit