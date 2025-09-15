ARTICLE
15 September 2025

In That Case: Kousisis v. United States And Thompson v. United States (Video)

In the Public Interest is excited to continue In That Case, its third annual miniseries examining notable decisions recently issued by the US Supreme Court.
In the Public Interest is excited to continue In That Case, its third annual miniseries examining notable decisions recently issued by the US Supreme Court. In this episode, guest host Tom Saunders speaks with Amanda Masselam Strachan, a WilmerHale partner and member of the firm's white-collar defense and investigations practice, about two fraud cases that were decided this term.

While Kousisis concerns if there needs to be economic harm done during a commercial exchange for a perpetrator to be convicted of wire fraud, Thompson is centered on whether misleading but true statements are criminalized as false statements under the mortgage fraud statute. Masselam Strachan breaks down the specifics of both cases, and in comparing them with one another, explains the impact these decisions have on federal fraud claims.

