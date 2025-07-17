Litigation Wrap: Second Quarter 2025

July 11, 2025 – Read about the firm's most exciting recent litigation and arbitration victories in our Litigation Wrap for the second quarter of 2025.

NYLJ Litigation Department of the Year: General Litigation Finalist

The New York Law Journal (NYLJ) named Hughes Hubbard a finalist for Litigation Department of the Year: General Litigation in its 2025 New York Legal Awards. The "Litigation Department of the Year" honor marks the second time Hughes Hubbard has been recognized by NYLJ in this category.

Read more about NYLJ's recognition.

Decisive Final Judgment in Hotel Ownership Litigation

Eric Blumenfeld prevailed at trial in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Monmouth County, Chancery Division, in a case involving the ownership of a historic hotel on the Jersey Shore. The firm represents William C. Iler, one of the members of the limited liability company that owns the hotel.

Read more about our trial win.

Key Win in New York Supreme Court in Art Gallery Dispute

Meaghan Gragg and Dan Weiner, on behalf of the founding members of downtown New York art gallery CANADA, defeated a petition for dissolution of the gallery pursuant to New York LLC Law § 702 brought by a disgruntled investor with a 50% ownership interest in the gallery.

Read more about our victory in New York Supreme Court.

Successful Defense of US Citizenship for Pro Bono Client

On a pro bono basis, Malik Havalic, Dustin Smith and Vilia Hayes successfully defended a Salvadoran man in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit facing a decade-old deportation order, arguing he derived U.S. citizenship when his mother was naturalized 40 years ago.

Read more about our pro bono victory.

Victory for Ernst & Young US in Class Action Dispute

Bill Maguire, Carl Mills and Jennifer Suh secured a victory for the U.S. member firm of major accounting services network Ernst & Young (EY) in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, in which the court dismissed all claims against EY U.S. in a putative class action.

Read more about our class action victory for EY US.

Federal Sentence Reduction for Pro Bono Client

Mike DeBernardis achieved a two-and-a-half-year sentence reduction for a federal inmate the firm is representing on a pro bono basis under Amendment 821 to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, enacted in 2023 and which applies retroactively to certain zero-point offenders.

Read more about our pro bono win.

New SKAT Trial on Competing Claims of Breach of Settlement Agreement

Marc Weinstein, Bill Maguire, Neil Oxford, Dustin Smith, John McGoey and Greg Farrell are representing the Danish tax authority SKAT in litigation arising from a May 2019 settlement agreement in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Read more about the new SKAT trial.

Successful Pro Bono Litigation for Department of Consumer and Worker Protection

Jessica Lagnado, with guidance from Marc Weinstein and Dan Weiner, represented the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) on a pro bono basis in its successful claim against Moon Star Construction, a home improvement contractor in New York City licensed by DCWP.

Read more about our pro bono victory.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.