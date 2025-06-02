Decoding Appeals, Episode 7: Leveraging Interlocutory Options (Video)

Welcome to Decoding Appeals, where Seyfarth's Appellate Team brings to in-house counsel our insights and expertise from the front lines of the appellate courts. Throughout this short video series, we break down the nuances of appellate advocacy, sharing tips and lessons we've learned to help companies' in-house legal teams understand the complexities of the appeals process.

In this episode, Ada Dolph and Chris Robertson explore the intricate world of interlocutory appeals – an often-critical component of appellate strategy. They cover the strategic use of § 1292(b) certification, how and when to leverage Rule 23(f) for class certification appeals, the circumstances that support using Rule 54(b) to appeal partial final judgments, and the extraordinary remedy of mandamus, including when it may be warranted.

