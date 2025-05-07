Bass, Berry & Sims Featured In Q&As As Finalists For 2025 Southeastern Legal Awards

Bass, Berry & Sims and several attorneys were recently recognized in several categories for the 2025 Southeastern Legal Awards presented by ALM | Law.com – The Daily Report. Bass, Berry & Sims was recognized in the following categories:

Law Firm of the Year, Finalist

Litigation Departments of the Year, Specialty Practice White Collar, Finalist

Managing Partner of the Year, Finalist – Todd Rolapp

Best Mentors, Finalists – David Cox and Mike Stewart

On the Rise in Tennessee, Honoree – Brian Irving

As part of this recognition, the ALM | Law.com – The Daily Report is publishing Q&As with some of the finalists. Below are excerpts from each Q&A and links to the full content. All finalists will be honored and awards distributed at an event on May 1.

Bass, Berry & Sims – Law Firm of the Year, Finalist

In discussing the opportunities available to law firms in the current climate, the firm responded, "There is a lot of volatility in our industry and in the world generally right now. We have found that being both agile and steady with a long-term view is valued by both our people and our clients. To us, this means being ready and able to make changes that help advance our firm, but also not chasing trends. Rather, our preference is to make decisions with our firm's long-term health in mind. Right now, firms have an opportunity to provide that steady hand and a clear vision of the future."

When responding about how law firms can prepare the next generation of lawyers, Bass, Berry & Sims said, "To attract the next generation, law firms must blend traditional practices with innovative approaches that support growth, mentorship, flexibility, and purposeful work. Gen Z lawyers value collaboration, technology, and learning to serve clients—just like prior generations—and expect environments that foster development and help them thrive as professionals and firm contributors."

The firm's full Q&A is available here.

Todd Rolapp – Managing Partner of the Year, Finalist

When asked about the important leadership qualities for managing partners, Todd Rolapp said, "Law firms are unique. More than most enterprises, they require leaders that can create consensus and optimism about that future—two things not typically associated with the profession. Trust is the most effective tool in this endeavor. Trust is gained by competence, sincere transparency/communication, and integrity."

Todd's full Q&A is available here.

David Cox and Mike Stewart – Best Mentor, Finalists

David Cox and Mike Stewart were each recognized as finalists in the Best Mentor category.

When asked about inspires him to be a great mentor and help others in the field of law, David said, "In our area of practice, we have the ability to positively impact the lives of our clients and frequently their employees and customers. The work we do isn't just theoretical, and I love sharing that perspective with colleagues."

David's full Q&A is available here.

In response to a question about changes happening in the field of law, Mike said, "The legal field is undergoing a period of rapid transformation, driven by consolidation, technological advancements, and evolving economic conditions...In many ways, mentorship has never mattered more in helping to grow and retain the best and brightest attorneys, while instilling core values that cannot be replicated by technological innovation."

Mike's full Q&A is available here.

Brian Irving – On the Rise, Honoree

Brian Irving was named an honoree in the On the Rise category for Tennessee. This award recognizes the region's most promising Southeast lawyers under the age of 40. They are innovators, developing unique practice niches, amassing robust books of business, demonstrating strong leadership qualities, showing expertise in litigation or transactional work, and committing themselves to pro bono, charitable and professional volunteer work. The full list of 2025 On the Rise honorees is available here.

David Benck – In-House Counsel of the Year, Finalist

Firm client – David Benck at JD Sports Fashion / Hibbett Sports was named a finalist in the In-House Counsel of the Year category. Learn more about our work with David and Hibbett Sports on the transformative acquisition by JD Sports Fashion here. David's Q&A is available here.

