"Legalese" Is A Speed Bump On Your Legal Argument Superhighway!

This week we consider legal jargon. So easy to type, but so annoying to read. Consider this perplexing sentence...

We’ve earned our reputation as an “outstanding boutique firm” by delivering results: Multi-million dollar jury verdicts, successful settlements of “unresolvable” cases, and fierce defenses of difficult claims. Our courtroom savvy is widely known. Clients and even other lawyers often hire us, sometimes on the eve of trial, to take over as lead counsel or provide strategic advice.

The firm is based in Portland, Oregon, and our lawyers practice before state and federal trial courts in the Northwest and across the country.

Markowitz Herbold is a litigation law firm that tries high-stakes business disputes for individuals, companies and state, local and regional governments, to juries, judges and arbitrators. We are known by our peers for resolving complicated and challenging cases.

This week we consider legal jargon. So easy to type, but so annoying to read. Consider this perplexing sentence:

As hereinafter explained, and pursuant to the infra citations and legal analysis embodied therein, Jones is entitled to summary judgment.

Ugh. These sentences are just as bad:

Comes now defendant in answer to plaintiff's complaint. In witness whereof, I hereunto set my hand and seal. Further affiant sayeth not.

Say what?

Legal writing guru Bryan Garner (and one of the Scribe's heroes) advises that “in every state in which judges have been polled, they've overwhelmingly said that they'd like lawyers to stop using legalese.” This has been the Scribe's experience as well—readers prefer sentences and paragraphs that are uncluttered by legalese. Why? Because legalese does nothing to communicate your point; and if language doesn't actually communicate, then it shouldn't be used. It may help to think of legalese as speed bumps on your legal argument superhighway. It makes for a jarring ride.

Now, that doesn't mean that you can't use certain Latin phrases that describe legal concepts—such as quantum meruit and res ipsa loquitur. But you should let go of phrases such as “matters set forth herein,” “aforementioned,” and “above-referenced cases.” They just don't add anything to your writing.

That is all for now …

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.