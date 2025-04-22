ARTICLE
22 April 2025

From DOJ To Private Practice With Albert "BJ" Stieglitz (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Kevin B. Muhlendorf

Join host Kevin Muhlendorf for an insightful conversation with Albert "BJ" Stieglitz, a former federal prosecutor with unique cross-border expertise. In this episode, BJ shares his experiences from his time at the UK Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority, and discusses the complexities of parallel investigations and prosecutions. Together, Kevin and BJ explore the intricacies of managing cross-border financial crime investigations, the effect of overlapping enforcement agencies, and the challenges of navigating international legal frameworks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kevin B. Muhlendorf
Kevin B. Muhlendorf
