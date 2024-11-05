Decoding Appeals, Episode 3: Life Cycle Of A SCOTUS Appeal (Video)

Welcome to Decoding Appeals, where Seyfarth's Appellate Team brings you insights and expertise from the front lines of the courtroom. Throughout this short video series, we break down the nuances of appellate advocacy, sharing tips and lessons we've learned to help you navigate the complexities of the appeals process.

In this third episode, host Michael Steinberg sits down with guest Chris Robertson to give viewers an insider's look at the Supreme Court appeal process. Chris breaks down each step, from filing and opposing cert petitions, to the role of amicus briefs and the rare certiorari before judgment. Viewers also get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how SCOTUS handles cases compared to other courts, along with what goes into preparing for a Supreme Court appeal. Tune in for practical takeaways on navigating the nation's highest court.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.