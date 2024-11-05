ARTICLE
5 November 2024

Decoding Appeals, Episode 3: Life Cycle Of A SCOTUS Appeal (Video)

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
Welcome to Decoding Appeals, where Seyfarth's Appellate Team brings you insights and expertise from the front lines of the courtroom.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Michael E. Steinberg
Photo of Christopher Robertson
Authors

Welcome to Decoding Appeals, where Seyfarth's Appellate Team brings you insights and expertise from the front lines of the courtroom. Throughout this short video series, we break down the nuances of appellate advocacy, sharing tips and lessons we've learned to help you navigate the complexities of the appeals process.

In this third episode, host Michael Steinberg sits down with guest Chris Robertson to give viewers an insider's look at the Supreme Court appeal process. Chris breaks down each step, from filing and opposing cert petitions, to the role of amicus briefs and the rare certiorari before judgment. Viewers also get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how SCOTUS handles cases compared to other courts, along with what goes into preparing for a Supreme Court appeal. Tune in for practical takeaways on navigating the nation's highest court.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael E. Steinberg
Michael E. Steinberg
Photo of Christopher Robertson
Christopher Robertson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More