U.S. Supreme Court 2023-24 Term: Key Decisions And Industry Impact

Frost Brown Todd has collected in one place summaries of notable rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court's 2023-24 term. This survey does not encompass every case decided during this term or only those rulings that generated the most media coverage. Instead, as in prior years, the survey focuses on those rulings that are likely to be the most relevant—and thus, most helpful—to our clients.
That said, the 2023-24 term was not lacking for blockbuster rulings. The Supreme Court overruled a number of long-standing precedents, none more notable than the 40-year-old "Chevron doctrine," which had required deference to administrative agencies' interpretations of federal statutes. The end of Chevron will undoubtedly reverberate through industries across the country. The Supreme Court also touched on high-profile matters, from the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy to the court's controversial ruling on presidential immunity.
But it may be the rulings arriving with less fanfare—concerning topics like social media regulation, governmental takings, trademarks, and securities enforcement—that may prove more immediately consequential to industry. Each summary includes a "key takeaways" section that focuses on the likely impact of the rulings.
SCOTUS 2023-2024 Collection
A Trio of Arbitration Cases: Clarifying the Scope of the Federal Arbitration Act | Authors: Ben West, Austin Hatfield
Supreme Court Overrules the 'Chevron Doctrine' and Changes the Face of Federal Regulatory and Administrative Law | Authors: Thomas Allen, Catherine Burgett
Supreme Court Holds That Constitutional Limits on Permit Conditions Apply to Both Legislative and Administrative Actions | Author: Darren Craig
Defining the Scope of Presidential Immunity: Trump v. U.S. and Its Far-Reaching, Yet Unknowable, Future Impact | Authors: Ben West, Hannah-Catherine Lackey
Supreme Court Curtails Agencies' Authority to Impose Civil Penalties Without a Jury Trial | Author: Jason Renzelmann
Supreme Court Ends Third-Party Releases in Bankruptcy | Authors: Mark Platt, Joy Kleisinger
Limited Influencers: Supreme Court Holds That Social Media Users Can't Stop Government from Prompting Content Moderation | Authors: Kevin Shook, Ryan Goellner
Can States Control Your Social Media Scroll? A Supreme Court Win for the First Amendment | Authors: Kevin Shook, Ryan Goellner
Supreme Court Rules Anti-Camping Ordinances Do Not Violate the Constitution | Author: Nathan Truitt
Supreme Court Rejects Bright-Line Preemption Standard Under the National Bank Act | Author: Darren Craig
Considering the 'Trump Too Small' Trademark, Supreme Court Holds that Lanham Act's Names Clause Does Not Violate the First Amendment | Author: Michael Hensley
Muldrow v. City of St. Louis: Supreme Court Establishes New Harm Standard for Title VII Discrimination Claims | Authors: Bob Mumma, Jason Renzelmann
Series Editors: Thomas Allen, Ben West
