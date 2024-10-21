U.S. Supreme Court 2023-24 Term: Key Decisions And Industry Impact

Frost Brown Todd has collected in one place summaries of notable rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court's 2023-24 term. This survey does not encompass every case decided during this term or only those rulings that generated the most media coverage. Instead, as in prior years, the survey focuses on those rulings that are likely to be the most relevant—and thus, most helpful—to our clients.

That said, the 2023-24 term was not lacking for blockbuster rulings. The Supreme Court overruled a number of long-standing precedents, none more notable than the 40-year-old "Chevron doctrine," which had required deference to administrative agencies' interpretations of federal statutes. The end of Chevron will undoubtedly reverberate through industries across the country. The Supreme Court also touched on high-profile matters, from the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy to the court's controversial ruling on presidential immunity.

But it may be the rulings arriving with less fanfare—concerning topics like social media regulation, governmental takings, trademarks, and securities enforcement—that may prove more immediately consequential to industry. Each summary includes a "key takeaways" section that focuses on the likely impact of the rulings.

SCOTUS 2023-2024 Collection

