Court Preliminarily Approves $4.4 Million Settlement

The Parties have reached a settlement in the amount of $4.4 million (plus Streamlabs will be paying the costs of notice and administration) which was preliminarily approved by the Court on August 29, 2024.

Wolf Popper is a leading complex litigation law firm that represents clients in high stakes individual and class action litigations in state and federal courts throughout the United States. The firm specializes in securities fraud, mergers and acquisitions, consumer fraud litigation, healthcare litigation, ERISA, and commercial litigation and arbitration.

Case Updates | 08/29/2024

Related Case: Streamlabs LLC Consumer Litigation

The Parties have reached a settlement in the amount of $4.4 million (plus Streamlabs will be paying the costs of notice and administration) which was preliminarily approved by the Court on August 29, 2024. The Court has scheduled a final approval hearing for January 30, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.