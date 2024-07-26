PFAR Appeal Timeline Runs Out

The clock ran out Monday, 22 July 2024 for the SEC and its timeline to appeal the unanimous decision of the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to vacate the Private Fund Adviser Rules (PFAR). The 2023 August adoption of PFAR and the Fifth Circuit's 2024 June subsequent decision to vacate, has caused both controversy and compliance confusion across the private fund sector over the last few years. Even in the absence of an appeal, open questions remain surrounding the implications of future rulemaking under Section 206(4) of the Advisers Act and the SEC's stated goal to enhance transparency in the private funds space.
While the next steps for the SEC remain to be seen, managers and investors alike will still need to gauge market reaction to the core principles of PFAR and how they may drive industry initiatives separate and apart from any future regulatory efforts. For example, Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) continues to adjust the parameters of the “Quarterly Reporting Standards Initiative” which was launched in early 2024 and proposes model reporting forms that are substantively similar to what was proposed in the Quarterly Statements provision of PFAR. Now that the “wait and see” attitude on PFAR is past us, it can be expected that private fund industry participants will continue to explore the parameters of the goals that PFAR tried to achieve.
