Cost Segregation Studies For DST Investments: What Investors Need To Know

Key Takeaways:

Cost segregation can be applied to DST properties but must be executed at the trust level by the sponsor.

1031 exchange basis rules often limit how much depreciation can be accelerated.

Investor approval and coordination are typically required before a study can move forward.

Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) continue to grow in popularity as a passive real estate investment vehicle — especially for investors seeking a streamlined option in a 1031 exchange. While DSTs offer predictable income, professional asset management, and simplified ownership, many investors overlook an important tax opportunity: the potential to perform a cost segregation study on a DST property.

Cost segregation, when executed appropriately, can accelerate depreciation deductions and potentially improve after‑tax cash flow. But applying this strategy within a DST structure requires careful consideration, particularly around basis limitations and investor consent.

Yes, Cost Segregation Can Be Performed on DST Properties

A common misconception is that DSTs cannot utilize cost segregation because investors hold fractional interests in a trust, rather than direct fee-simple ownership. In reality, cost segregation can be completed at the property level, just as with other commercial real estate assets.

The DST trustee (or sponsor) engages a qualified cost segregation provider to analyze the property and reclassify eligible components into shorter depreciable lives (5-, 7-, or 15‑year property). From a technical standpoint, a DST is treated as a grantor trust for tax purposes, meaning depreciation flows directly to investors — allowing them to receive the benefit of accelerated depreciation.

1031 Exchange Basis Rules Can Limit Benefits

Investors entering a DST through a 1031 exchange defer their gain into their replacement property — which affects how depreciation is applied.

The primary consideration is:

The carryover basis from the relinquished property generally continues using its existing depreciation schedule (remaining life and method), rather than being eligible for acceleration.

Only the additional basis — created when you invest more than your deferred gain — may be eligible for accelerated depreciation through cost segregation.

As a result, investors may see more modest benefits compared to a traditional acquisition. However, for many, the incremental depreciation is still worthwhile — especially in the early years of the investment.

Why Some Consider Cost Segregation a Best Practice for DSTs

Even with basis constraints, many DST sponsors and advisors consider cost segregation as a best practice, because:

It can enhance investor cash flow, even modestly.

It aligns DSTs with tax-efficiency strategies used across commercial real estate.

It improves reporting accuracy by better reflecting the true useful life of individual building components.

For investors comparing multiple DST offerings, availability of a cost segregation study can also be a differentiator.

Investor Approval Is Typically Required

Unlike wholly owned real estate, DSTs are highly structured and regulated, with strict limitations under IRS Revenue Ruling 2004‑86.

Because cost segregation requires modifying depreciation methods and engaging valuation specialists, many DST sponsors require unanimous or majority investor approval before initiating a study. The DST governing documents often dictate:

Whether the trustee can authorize a study independently

Whether investors must vote

How costs are allocated across the trust

In many cases, the sponsor will only pursue cost segregation if the investor group collectively agrees that the potential tax benefit outweighs the administrative cost.

Is Cost Segregation Right for Your Investment?

As DSTs continue to grow in adoption, tax-efficient strategies — when deployed thoughtfully — can help investors improve outcomes while staying within IRS rules. A trusted tax advisor should be consulted early in the evaluation process to determine whether cost segregation is appropriate based on your specific investment and exchange history.