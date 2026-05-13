War On Fashion | Fashion Law Network (Podcast)

- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- within Tax, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Insurance topic(s)
In this episode of the Fashion Law Network, Kasia explores how current geopolitical developments—including the war in Iran, recent US tariffs, and changes to the de minimis threshold—are affecting the fashion industry.
The episode also covers the UK trademark dispute between Estée Lauder and Jo Malone, examining key considerations around the use of personal names as trademarks and the broader implications for brand protection.
Episode Highlights:
(00:00) Welcome to Fashion Law Network: Episode Overview
(00:54) The Iran War, US Tariffs, and Fashion Industry Upheaval
(10:09) Estée Lauder Sues Jo Malone Over Personal Name Trademark
Listen on Apple Podcasts.
Listen on Spotify.
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