War On Fashion | Fashion Law Network (Podcast)

This episode examines how geopolitical tensions, including the Iran war and new US tariff policies, are reshaping the fashion industry's supply chains and business models. The discussion also analyzes a significant UK trademark dispute between Estée Lauder and Jo Malone, exploring the complex legal issues surrounding personal names used as commercial trademarks.

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In this episode of the Fashion Law Network, Kasia explores how current geopolitical developments—including the war in Iran, recent US tariffs, and changes to the de minimis threshold—are affecting the fashion industry.

The episode also covers the UK trademark dispute between Estée Lauder and Jo Malone, examining key considerations around the use of personal names as trademarks and the broader implications for brand protection.

Episode Highlights:

(00:00) Welcome to Fashion Law Network: Episode Overview

(00:54) The Iran War, US Tariffs, and Fashion Industry Upheaval

(10:09) Estée Lauder Sues Jo Malone Over Personal Name Trademark

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